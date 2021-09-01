Jana Kramer Says She's Still Figuring Out 'Single Mama' Life: 'I'm Feeling a Little Burnout'

The Whine Down podcast host gets candid about the challenges of balancing work and parenting after her divorce

Four months after filing for divorce, Jana Kramer says she's still healing from the end of her marriage — and navigating the challenges of being a single mom.

"Honestly, working is like decompressing for me because it is my time to do me. But I am wearing myself out because I have something from the top of the morning to the end of the day," the Whine Down podcast host, 37, tells PEOPLE in its latest issue about her jam-packed days.

"I'm just exhausted and I'm like, 'This probably isn't really good.' I need to get someone to help."

To center herself in the mornings, Kramer says she began reading two devotional books following her difficult split from Caussin, which included allegations of infidelity. (Caussin has not commented on the cheating claims.)

"I [used to find] myself just going straight to Instagram and letting it affect my morning way too much, so I was like, 'I need to just not do that,' " says Kramer. "There's two I read: Happily Ever After by Kristin Armstrong and More Language of Letting Go by Melody Beattie. These are helping me work through divorce with peace and courage."

On most days, Kramer says she packs her work in during Jace's nap time — then finishes after her kids go to bed for the night.

"I'm trying to figure out the single mama day. It's a lot," she acknowledges. "I've been really proud of myself at how I've been able to just keep going. There's something satisfying about that, too."

She's also seen the positive impact ending her marriage has had on her kids.

"Mom's happier and dad's happier. That's been the best thing for them," says Kramer, who also has a wine company, One Brick. "When I was dealing with my last relationship, there was just so much heaviness and so much weight to everything. It feels really nice to just be happy and present around them and enjoy the times we have together."