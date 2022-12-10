Jana Kramer Enjoys N.Y.C. Date Night with 'Beautiful' 6-Year-Old Daughter Jolie 

Kramer and her daughter snapped pictures and videos at iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball 2022

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 10, 2022 07:21 PM
Jana Kramer attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Jana Kramer. Photo: Sam Morris/Getty Images

Jana Kramer and her daughter are making some unforgettable memories in New York City.

The country music singer, 39, took her daughter to the Big Apple for a sweet mother-daughter date night at the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2022 and shared some cute behind-the-scenes moments on her Instagram.

Kramer's first post shows her and daughter Jolie, 6, arriving on the red carpet for the event and taking pictures. Kramer opted to wear a champagne-colored dress with fringe feathers on her wrists and the bottom of the dress. Her daughter wore a white short-sleeve dress with a skirt that had a butterfly motif on it and heart earrings. During the show, she was also captured sporting white light-up reindeer ears.

"What an incredibly special night to remember with my beautiful little girl. Thanks @iheartradio for the memories," she captioned the post.

The One Tree Hill actress also shared two videos of her and her daughter jamming out to Lauv's "Modern Loneliness" and "I Like Me Better." In the second video, the two adorably held hands while they sang the lyrics to each other.

Kramer's two million followers also got a chance to see glimpses of Jolie enjoying her first visit to New York City on her Instagram Story and preparations for the event. In one video, Kramer asks her daughter in their hotel room, "Girlfriend, are you ready to walk the red carpet?" to which her daughter replies with an enthusiastic "Yes."

After the event, she also shared a video of the two of them snuggling in bed in pajamas on her Instagram Story. "How was it, good? Did you have so much fun?" she asked her daughter, who nodded along.

Last week Kramer rang in her 39th birthday by sharing an introspection into what she's learned over the past year.

"Thirty-eight was a year of an immense amount of growth and healing through some very hard things and as I look at who I am now at 39 I'm actually proud of myself, and it felt really good to feel that," she wrote on Instagram.

"For the first time probably ever I've started to love who I am," she explained.

The singer and actress said she is excited to "continue to grow, learn, heal and connect with others along the way," she touched on the most important lesson she learned this year.

"I have always searched and wanted that validation from others but I have found it from within and that's the greatest birthday gift I could receive," she said.

