Jana Kramer Says She and Ex Mike Caussin Are Doing a 'Really Good Job' Co-Parenting: 'I'm Proud'

Jana Kramer is proud of the progress in her co-parenting relationship.

While speaking to PEOPLE on the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet, the country singer, 39, shared an update on how she's getting along with her two children's dad, ex Mike Caussin.

"We're doing a really good job and I'm really proud of how we're able to co-parent," Kramer says of herself and Caussin, 36, who share 4-year-old son Jace and 7-year-old daughter Jolie.

"I think the first year was really tough, but I think now we're able to put our issues aside and then just come together for the kids because, at the end of the day, they're the most important things to us," she tells PEOPLE.

Jana Kramer with children Jace and Jolie. Jana Kramer/instagram

Kramer adds that it's good for her kids to "see us happy and talking"

"And tomorrow we're coaching [Jace's] baseball team together," she shares. "We're going to do what's best for the kids."

Elsewhere in the conversation, the country singer reacted to Monday morning's shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville. Her children didn't go to the Covenant School, but the family has close ties to the area.

"People are like, 'Who are you wearing?' I'm like, 'I don't care. I want to go hug my kids right now,' " said Kramer.

"Their dad picked them up at school, and they're good," she added.

While Kramer told PEOPLE that she is not afraid to return to her home state after the tragic incident, she said, "a parent should never have to fear dropping their kid off at school and not knowing if they're gonna pick them up."

"It's just not OK," said Kramer. "I'm a big believer in prayer. I'm a big believer in all those things. We need Jesus, yes, but we need action too."

While making her red carpet debut with her boyfriend, Allan Russell, the "Nicest Thing" singer also revealed that she has a connection to the elementary school. "I know a teacher that was there, and then we have some friends that have kids — but they're safe — that went there," she explained.