Jana Kramer Debuts New Tattoo of Her Kids' Names amid Divorce from Mike Caussin

The country music star also got the word "enough" inked on her right forearm

Jana Kramer is showing off her new ink.

On Thursday, the country music star, 37, debuted a new tattoo she recently got in honor of daughter Jolie Rae, 5, and son Jace Joseph, 2½, whom she shares with ex Mike Caussin.

Alongside a picture of herself with her kids, Kramer wrote on her Instagram, "Movie bound!!!!!! Heading to CT…where should I take the kids?!? Also swipe right to see my new tattoo for kiddos ❤️ #joliejace."

The "I Got the Boy" singer also shared a close-up of the tattoo, which sits on her left forearm and features her children's names written in a delicate cursive font.

Jana Kramer Credit: Jana Kramer/instagram

Celebrity tattoo artist Winter Stone posted the same shot on his Instagram this week, writing in the caption, "Jana what a pleasure it was meeting you! Your kiddos are lucky to have you!"

In addition to the tattoo, Stone was also responsible for inking the word "enough" on the One Tree Hill alum's right forearm.

Kramer opened up about that particular tattoo over the weekend, saying in an Instagram post that the design now acts as a "reminder that I'm strong enough to walk through it all."

"I remember when I got my 'believe' tattoo 15 years ago it was the biggest reminder for me to believe in myself. … And now what I need most to remember is that I am enough," she wrote. "It's my constant daily struggle so just like what I needed believe to do for me I now need that reminder everyday that I'm enough."

Kramer's new ink come just weeks after she revealed that she was getting three of her old tattoos removed — including the one of her daughter's birth date as well as the date of her wedding anniversary to Caussin, 34.

In June, Kramer shared a video of herself undergoing the tattoo removal process.

"What I'm getting removed is obviously the anniversary and then I am also getting the birth date removed because I'm gonna do a Jolie and Jace tattoo in a new area," Kramer said at the time. "I'm gonna dedicate a new area to Jolie and Jace, I'm excited."

Kramer announced her split from Caussin in April following nearly six years of marriage.

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she wrote in a social media message. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

In her Williamson County, Tennessee, divorce filing, which was previously obtained by PEOPLE, Kramer cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as grounds for divorce from Caussin.

Also in the filing, the mom of two requested the court uphold a postnuptial agreement the former couple had made after getting married and that she has primary custody of their son and daughter, with allowed visitation times with Caussin.

During the latest episode of her Whine Down podcast, Kramer said that Caussin has had "so much resentment" since they called it quits.