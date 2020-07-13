'Exhausted' Jana Kramer Shares Tearful Selfie While Opening Up About Son's 'Sleep Regression'

"I have never heard these kinds of screams from Jace and it's literally BREAKING my heart," Jana Kramer captioned her Sunday post on Instagram

Jana Kramer is sharing a raw look into one of the difficult parts of motherhood she's currently experiencing.

The actress and country singer, 36, got real on Instagram Sunday, posting a selfie from "a dark room" that showed her tear-streaked face and opening up in the accompanying caption about why she'd been crying.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have never heard these kinds of screams from [son Jace Joseph, 19 months] and it's literally BREAKING my heart," Kramer wrote. "Apparently it's the 18-21 sleep regression. (I had his ears checked and all are good now). His molars all 4 are coming in. And he throws his lovey and wubs out of the crib."

While the mother of two said she "used to go back in to give him" the comfort items, it soon "became this game" and she was advised not to continue that practice.

"But hearing him so upset, well has me like this," Kramer added. "#motherhood please please mommas tell me it'll be better soon?! And any tips?!? Also I only share this because I need the mom support."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Many fellow parents chimed in on Kramer's comments, offering her words of comfort and advice, insisting that they had been in her exact shoes many times and encouraging her to give herself some emotional grace.

"I've had many moments like this," wrote Jessie James Decker, who's a mother of three. "It's ok to take a moment and just cry. We all in this together ❤️❤️."

"Been there. It's so hard to know what the Right thing to do is sometimes," said E!'s Carissa Culiner. "Part of you wants to stay the course of what you said you were going to do, and then the other part of you feels like maybe that's not working and maybe this has been the wrong method for your child the whole time … And all that confusion ends up causing tears like this. I don't know what's the right answer is for Jace, just want to tell you I've been there, felt what you're feeling and you are a fantastic mother no matter what you choose to do. Wish I could give you a big hug!"

"Not a mom so I won't attempt to give advice ... but just want to remind you, you seem like a GREAT mom," said Emily Mayfield, the wife of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. "Even in these tougher times with your little guy, don't forget to give yourself a little credit! ❤️❤️"

RELATED VIDEO: Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Talk About Their Podcast, Relationship and Kids

Shortly after making her post — which she began, "This is motherhood. Exhausted, heart strings breaking and crying in a dark room just wanting their baby to fall asleep because you're exhausted too" — Kramer said she "felt embarrassed" about it on her Instagram Story.

"Sorry for the mom cry," she wrote atop a share of the post. "But in that moment I remember an interview I did with @catandnat and they said 'why do you normally only share the hard stuff on your podcast?' Was a valid question and I didn't have a good answer."

"Maybe I thought y'all don't want to see me crying or whatever but tonight I remembered that question and thought ... well ... here ya go," said the One Tree Hill alum.