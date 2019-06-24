Jana Kramer Claps Back at Critic Who Called Her Daughter a 'Brat' for Screaming: 'This Is 3'

Image zoom Jana Kramer's daughter Jolie Jana Kramer/Instagram. Inset: Gary Gershoff/Getty

Jana Kramer‘s daughter isn’t a “brat” — she’s just behaving as her mom sees fit for a 3-year-old to behave.

The country singer, 35, came to Jolie Rae‘s defense on social media on Sunday regarding a video she posted of the little girl letting out an ear-piercing scream before ducking behind an armchair.

On her Instagram Story, Kramer shared a screenshot of a message one user sent her that read, “Your daughter is such a brat omg,” to which the mom of two replied in a write-over message, “Haaaaaahahaha. NO. She is 3!!!”

She commented further on the matter in her Instagram video‘s caption, writing, “I’m dying over the girl calling my child a brat. Which is honestly why I’m making this a main video on my feed. This is 3. No matter how much mike and I discipline, love and parent. Jolie isn’t a brat. Well. She’s our brat. #thisis3“

Kramer was joined by husband Mike Caussin in an Instagram Story video about the critical comment, where they laughed and Kramer said they were “literally dying right now” over the reaction to the clip.

“I had to make it her own special moment,” said the Whine Down podcast host of her daughter’s moment, after which Caussin, 32, chimed in, “This is 3!”

“I’m still laughing over the video I posted,” Kramer wrote in a follow-up Story. “Haters gonna hate. Moms are gonna understand … “

This is not Kramer’s first rodeo when it comes to facing mom shamers. In the past, she has been open about the criticism she has felt over breastfeeding, giving her baby jarred food and her daughter’s likeliness to throw a “threenager temper tantrum at any moment.”

The One Tree Hill alumna also slammed Internet trolls in March who criticized her over Jolie’s developmental speech delays in the caption of a smiling mother-daughter photo.

“Listen up: I am always going to protect my daughter. I can handle my bullies but when someone attacks my daughter and says mean stuff about her, I am going to say something,” Kramer began in her post. “This hasn’t been the first time someone has attacked her on my page or DMs, so I wanted to set the record straight.”

“Yes, Jolie has a speech delay. She works with a speech therapist every Friday,” she continued. “The fact [that] people attack her, and also me, saying I’m a bad mom, has really messed with me. Bottom line, all kids learn and grow at different paces so if you want to not like me, that’s fine, but please don’t pick on my child. I will NOT stand for it.”