Jana Kramer Celebrates Halloween with Her Kids in Classic 'Toy Story' Costumes

Jana Kramer was all smiles with her kids on Halloween.

The country singer and mom of two shared photos on Instagram Tuesday dressed up with her son Jace Joseph, who turns 4 later this month, and daughter Jolie Rae, 6.

Kramer dressed as Jessie from Toy Story, with her dog matching her in a Woody costume. Jace struck a superhero pose as Buzz Lightyear, while Jolie smiled sweetly as Bo-Peep.

"You've got a friend in us….. Love, little Bo Peep, buzz, Jessie and Woody," Kramer captioned the photo set.

In another photo, the family gathered in a mirror and took a smiley shot in their costumes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kramer shares her two kids with ex Mike Caussin. The pair split in April after nearly six years of marriage.

Last month — while appearing on Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk in a conversation about toxic forgiveness — Kramer outlined the history of her ex's infidelities, which she claimed date back to the earliest days of their relationship.

When discussing why she continuously forgave and stayed in the relationship, she noted one of the things holding her back was trauma from her own parents' divorce. "I came from a broken family, and my whole thing was, 'I do not want my children to grow up in a broken house.' "

Jana Kramer. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

"I hated Christmas because I had to separate Christmas and that was stressful," she continued explaining. "I want my kids under my one roof. And the thought of another woman raising my child, it was like, 'It ain't gonna happen.' "

In April, Kramer shared a carousel of videos and photos, which showed her on the set of her upcoming Lifetime Christmas movie and reflected on mom guilt.

"I hope they know this is all for them," Kramer wrote the carousel. "Mom guilt is so real when I'm working, but I pray they see in the end it's all for them."