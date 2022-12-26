Jana Kramer Celebrates 'Christmas Morning' a Day Late with Son Jace and Daughter Jolie

Jana Kramer is making the holiday season her own.

On Sunday, the mom of two shared scenes from Christmas with son Jace Joseph, 4, and daughter Jolie Rae, 7 next month, as well as a sweet professional photo with her kids that she captioned, "Merry Christmas♥️🎄. Wishing you and your family love peace and happiness."

On her Instagram Story, the One Tree Hill alum, 39, posted a video of herself and Jolie wishing viewers a merry Christmas, plus a clip of Jace and his mom breaking in the little boy's new baseball and hockey sets — indoors!

The kids opened presents under her tree on Monday, seemingly because they celebrated on Sunday morning with their dad Mike Caussin, whom Kramer divorced in July 2021.

"Celebrated Christmas morning with the kiddos today. It was still the same joy even on a different day … and it even snowed just like a true Christmas Day. Pure magic," Kramer added in the caption on a separate photo post. "Thanks to the mommas who told me about this idea. And a big Shoutout to the grinch for leaving me the flu in my stocking and an ear infection for Jace 😅."

On Monday, Kramer and Jace paid a visit to the doctor to battle their "double the sickness."

The "I Got the Boy" singer revealed it was the "first time I've ever had the flu," and went on to thank her fans and followers for their well wishes.

Appearing on the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk in October, Kramer said during a conversation about toxic forgiveness that she became resentful of the infidelities in her relationship with Caussin, and what divorce would mean for her family.

Kramer recalled her own disdain for Christmas growing up in a complicated family dynamic and thinking that when it came to her own situation, "You don't get to do what you did and take my child away from me."

"I became real big mama bear," she recalled, later reflecting on where she's at today and noting, "I know we're both in better situations. But I think about this year ... my kids won't wake up at my house Christmas Day. That one's gonna hurt."

"That's when I get like, 'That's not fair. You took away my dream too, of what I wanted for my family,' " said the actress and country singer.

In April, Kramer opened up about experiencing "mom guilt" in an honest post shared to Instagram.

"I hope they know this is all for them," she wrote alongside a carousel of videos and photos from the set of her new Lifetime Christmas movie Steppin' into the Holiday, costarring Mario Lopez.

"Mom guilt is so real when I'm working, but I pray they see in the end it's all for them," she continued, adding that she loved how "Jolie and her best friend got to make a cameo in this movie!!"

"Thanks @spencerliff for choreographing these cuties. Can't. Wait. For. Y'all. To. See this SPECIAL movie!!!!! @lifetimetv #itsawonderfullifetime," Kramer added.