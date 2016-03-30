The singer tells PEOPLE about daughter Jolie Rae and the ups and downs of being a new mom

Jana Kramer Gets Real About Being a New Mom: 'I'm Not Quite Sure When I Brushed My Teeth Last'

Jana Kramer has been a mom for two months now — she and husband Michael Caussin welcomed daughter Jolie Rae in January.

And all things considered, the country singer, 32, says she’s taken to motherhood a lot better than she (and her pals!) thought.

“All of my friends have been like, ‘Yeah, don’t take this the wrong way. We totally thought that you were going to be super stressed out, basically have a mental breakdown,’ ” Kramer tells PEOPLE exclusively.

But thankfully, the “Said No One Ever” singer explains that isn’t the case at all. “Being a mom is the most incredible feeling in the world,” says Kramer. “I always wanted to be a mom. I’m so happy!”

PEOPLE caught up with our blogger to talk about everything from breastfeeding and late nights to the upcoming ACM Awards and a much-needed date night.

PEOPLE: As a first-time mom, were you really nervous about impending motherhood?

Jana: I had so much anxiety before she was born! I couldn’t remember the last time I changed a diaper, and I was like, “How do you know what cry is what?” I wasn’t really around newborns a lot so I was extremely freaked out.

PEOPLE: Were the first couple of days really difficult?

Jana: The second she came out and we got home, it was like, “Oh I got this!” The mom instinct just totally kicked in and you really do realize which cry is which. It’s the craziest thing. All of a sudden I’m like, “I’m the mom. I got this.”

PEOPLE: What’s been the biggest challenge?

Jana: The most challenging thing so far has definitely been figuring out what’s going on with her tummy. She’s such a gassy baby. I’m on Google 24/7 trying to figure out what to do and see what other moms say. It’s been tough –I hate to see her cry.

PEOPLE: Are you getting any sleep?

Jana: Unfortunately, my breast milk never came in. I had trouble with that –there’s so much mommy shame about not breastfeeding. She’s on formula. It does help with getting some sleep though. I do the first night feeding and Mike does the next one. We’re sleeping probably like four to five hours. That’s not bad.

PEOPLE: Has your husband been a big help?

Jana: Mike is so hands-on. I have zero worries about him taking care of her. He’s the best. We have this little baby app on our phone and we both go on there and log when she’s fed, when she peed last … he’s on top of that.

PEOPLE: Are you a super glam mom?

Jana: I don’t wear anything nice anymore, I have spit-up on me constantly, I haven’t showered in three days, and I’m not quite sure when I brushed my teeth last.

PEOPLE: Yikes, sounds like you need a date night!

Jana: Yeah, I need some me time. I’m not going to lie, I’m pretty excited for the ACM Awards. I haven’t felt that pretty!

PEOPLE: Will you be bringing Jolie to Las Vegas for the show? You’re nominated this year!

Jana: No, but I have full trust in my in-laws that they’re going to take good care of her. We’re going to be away from her for four nights. It will be rough. I basically told them that they have to send a million pictures.

I will be on that baby tracker app, being like, “It’s been three hours, you need to feed her now!” I will be on that thing like crazy. But I’m also going to try and enjoy myself too and the time away with the husband because I think that’s important as well.

PEOPLE: What are the plans for when you get back on the road?

Jana: We’ve got the crib and the changing table on the bus … Everything we have at home is also going on the bus. I’m not slowing down –I’m actually doing more shows than I did last year.

