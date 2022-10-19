After a difficult split from Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer is going through the highs and lows of co-parenting.

The country singer shares son Jace Joseph, who will turn 4 next month, and daughter Jolie Rae, 6, with her ex-husband. The pair split in April after nearly six years of marriage.

Appearing on Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk in a conversation about toxic forgiveness, Kramer outlined the history of her ex's infidelities, which she claims date back to the earliest days of their relationship.

When discussing why she continuously forgave and stayed in the relationship, she noted one of the things holding her back was trauma from her own parents' divorce. "I came from a broken family, and my whole thing was, 'I do not want my children to grow up in a broken house.' "

"I hated Christmas because I had to separate Christmas and that was stressful," she continued explaining. "I want my kids under my one roof."

"And the thought of another woman raising my child, it was like, 'It ain't gonna happen.' "

Kramer said she became resentful of the situation she was in, recalling thinking, "You don't get to do what you did and take my child away from me."

"I became real big mama bear," she recalled, later reflecting on where she's at today and noting, "I know we're both in better situations. But I think about this year ... my kids won't wake up at my house Christmas day. That one's gonna hurt."

"That's when I get like, that's not fair. You took away my dream too, of what I wanted for my family," she said. "That's not fair."

Kramer added, "Even now, as long as we don't talk about us and our relationship, we're great."

"But how rude is that though, that they make divorced people co-parent?" she asked, to which Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris and guest host Sheree Zampino all laughed.

"You know what I mean? We got divorced for a reason," she added.

When Zampino noted that she and ex-husband Will Smith "are better as co-parents than we were at husband and wife," Kramer nodded, adding, "that's how it's shaping up to be with me and my ex."

In an emotional Instagram post announcing their divorce in April 2021, Kramer wrote that it was "time" for her and Caussin, 35, to go their separate ways after six years of marriage. A source told PEOPLE at the time the split was due to Caussin's infidelity.

Their divorce was finalized last July and Kramer shared the news on her Instagram, writing that she was "taking a minute to reflect" after she received the call.