Jana Kramer and Ex Mike Caussin Reunite for Son Jace's 4th Birthday: 'My Little Spidey'

Jana Kramer shares son Jace and daughter Jolie, 6, with ex-husband Mike Caussin

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 28, 2022 03:52 PM
Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Reunite for Son Jace's 4th Birthday: 'My Little Spidey'
Photo: Jana Kramer/Instagram

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are coming together to celebrate their little boy.

The co-parents put together an early Spider-Man-themed party for son Jace Joseph's 4th birthday which Kramer, 38, documented on Instagram Sunday.

"Happy almost 4th birthday my little Spidey," the mom of two captioned the photo on her Instagram Story, where she stands on one side with Caussin, 35, on the other and Jace and Spider-Man standing in the middle.

On Monday, she shared more scenes from the party, writing, "About yesterday ❤️."

DON'T MISS: The 400+ Best Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon — Starting at $5

"Jace's birthday is tomorrow so had to throw him the ultimate Spiderman birthday!!! He had the best time and was legit starstruck when Spiderman walked through the door 😅🎉 Can't believe this little man is about to be 4!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kramer and Caussin, who split in April after nearly six years of marriage, also share daughter Jolie Rae, 6.

Recently appearing on Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk in a conversation about toxic forgiveness, Kramer said she became resentful of the infidelities in her relationship and what divorce would mean for her family. She recalled thinking, "You don't get to do what you did and take my child away from me."

"I became real big mama bear," she recalled, later reflecting on where she's at today and noting, "I know we're both in better situations. But I think about this year ... my kids won't wake up at my house Christmas day. That one's gonna hurt."

"That's when I get like, that's not fair. You took away my dream too, of what I wanted for my family," she said. "That's not fair."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) (L-R) Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at the Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin. Rich Fury/Getty

Kramer added, "Even now, as long as we don't talk about us and our relationship, we're great."

"But how rude is that though, that they make divorced people co-parent?" she asked, to which Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris and guest host Sheree Zampino all laughed.

"You know what I mean? We got divorced for a reason," she added.

When Zampino noted that she and ex-husband Will Smith "are better as co-parents than we were at husband and wife," Kramer nodded, adding, "that's how it's shaping up to be with me and my ex."

Related Articles
Nicky Hilton Joins Her Kids in Decorating Their Home for the Holidays Over Thanksgiving Weekend
Nicky Hilton Shares Rare Photos of Her Kids Decorating for Holidays Over Thanksgiving Weekend
Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Skye
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Smiles in Snaps with Daughter Sterling, Who 'Said No to Photos Today'
Thomas Rhett Shares Family Photo from Christmas Tree Lot as He Reflects on Thanksgiving
Thomas Rhett Shares Sweet Family Photo from Christmas Tree Lot as He Reflects on Thanksgiving
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Eloise with Grandpa Arnold at Baptism
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photo of Dad Arnold Holding Granddaughter Eloise at Baptism
Kate Hudson Thanksgiving
Kate Hudson Snaps Thanksgiving Selfie with Son Ryder and Daughter Rani: 'Great-ful Weekend'
kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Photos of Son After Confirming His Name Is Still Wolf
Fredrik Eklund
Fredrik Eklund Takes Daughter on 'Special' Yearly Trip without Twin Brother Over Thanksgiving
Henry Golding Thanksgiving
Henry Golding Shares Adorable Thanksgiving Photo with Daughter Lyla, 20 Months: 'Very Thankful'
Watch LPBW's Tori Roloff Explain to Husband Zach the Status of Daughter Lilah's Hearing and Speech
Watch 'LPBW' 's Tori Roloff Update Husband Zach on Daughter Lilah's Hearing and Speech
Brook Shields Family
Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Family Photo with Her Two Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'My Heart'
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Celebrate Son Malcolm's First Birthday: 'My Son, My Joy'
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Leaves a Comment on Tom Brady's Instagram Post of Son Jack Following Couple's Divorce
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) Ata Johnson and Dwayne Johnson attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Red Notice" at Regal LA Live on November 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix)
Dwayne Johnson Says He's Grateful for Thanksgiving with Family: 'We Count Our Blessings'
chrissy teigen, john legend
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Thanksgiving with Luna & Miles Ahead of Next Baby
Norman Reedus visits the SiriusXM Studios on May 09, 2022 in New York City.
Norman Reedus Shares Cute Photo with Daughter Nova from Their Thanksgiving Celebration: 'Thankful'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChQLvZrPVdq/?hl=en. Kimberly Stewart/Instagram
Kimberly Stewart Shares Sweet Thanksgiving Photo of Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter: 'Thankful'