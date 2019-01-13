Jamie Otis Trying to 'Stay Positive' After Suffering Another Miscarriage: We'll 'Make It Through'

Jamie Otis is trying to stay positive as she continues to cope with suffering another miscarriage.

The Married at First Sight star, 32, learned the devastating news that she had miscarried at 10 weeks during a doctor’s appointment on Friday.

“I think the worst is finally over,” Otis wrote on Saturday, alongside an emotional black-and-white image of her and husband Doug Hehner embracing.

“We left the doctors office around 1:30 yesterday with the medicine in. (The doc places it at your cervix and then you have to lie down for 15-30 min to make sure your body absorbs it all.),” she wrote. “I was wondering when and if the medication would work since I was further along so I knew it wasn’t guaranteed to work. But I really don’t want to have to have a D&C.”

Otis said that she and her husband then went to her in-laws’ house to pick up their 16-month-old daughter, Henley Grace.

“When we came home I had mild cramps but nothing abnormal really,” she shared, before explaining how things took a dramatic turn later that evening. “Around 7pm I began getting the most sharp, excruciating pains all throughout my belly and my back.”

While she spent the night “curled up in [a] fetal position with heating pads on my back and belly,” her daughter “slept angelically through the night. Almost like she knew mama and dad were sad and in pain and needed a night.”

Thanking her husband for his tremendous support, Otis shared that Hehner was “by my side for every.single.moment of the stabbing pains and runs to the bathroom.”

“I don’t know what I did to deserve such a loving, kind, thoughtful man but I am so, so thankful for you, @doughehner,” she continued, adding a red heart emoji.

Otis went on to explain that while the couple is going through an incredibly difficult time, “we’re trying our best to stay positive.”

“We’ve made it through this before – RIP our sweet angel baby, Johnathan,” she wrote, in reference to the baby boy the couple lost in 2016, four months into her pregnancy.

“We will make it through this too,” she added. “I guess our little Johnny wanted a little brother or sister to play with up in heaven.”

The reality star went on to thank her fans for sending her family their thoughts and prayers.

“The love you are sending our way is palpable. We appreciate each and every one of you,” she wrote. “We love you guys and are so thankful to know you are thinking of us and praying for us right now. It means more than you’ll ever know.”

Otis’ husband went on to share a loving tribute to his wife, calling her “the most amazing, loving, and caring person I have ever met!”

“She is the most amazing mom and wife! I am so lucky to have her as my partner in life,” Hehner added alongside a photograph of the couple smiling while cuddling up close. “Thank you all so much for the outpouring of love and support. It means a lot to us both.”

In August 2017, one year after the loss of their baby boy, the couple — who were matched on Married at First Sight in 2014 and got married on the show — welcomed their greatest joy into their lives: rainbow baby Henley.

Eight months later, in April 2018, the couple shared on Instagram that they were ready to start trying for another baby.

But in September, Otis announced another tragic loss: she experienced a chemical pregnancy just days after sharing a picture of a pregnancy test that she hoped was positive.

A chemical pregnancy is “an early pregnancy loss that occurs shortly after implantation,” according to Healthline.

“Sorry I’ve been MIA, this very bizarre positive pregnancy test then negative test then faint positive lines gave me hope that Gracie was going to become a big sis in 9 months, but the night before last I began having terrible contraction-like pains & spotting,” Otis wrote on Instagram.

Two months later, the pair learned that they were expecting another baby.

Jamie Otis and daughter Jamie Otis/INSTAGRAM

Now, as Otis and Hehner continue to process the heartbreaking loss of their baby, she is holding tight to her little girl.

“Spending the rest of the day in bed thanking God from the bottom.of.my.heart for our rainbow baby, @henleygracehehner,” Otis wrote on Friday, as she opened up about her devastating news for the first time. “Feeling so blessed to have her to hold while my heart aches!”