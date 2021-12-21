Jamie Otis' Son Hendrix Tests Positive for COVID: 'I Was in Absolute Shock'

The Married at First Sight alum revealed her son Hendrix’s diagnosis in a lengthy and emotional Instagram post on Sunday

Jamie Otis is opening up about her family's battle with COVID-19.

The Married At First Sight star, who appeared on the hit show's inaugural season, shared an update regarding her 19-month-old son Hendrix's health after she had taken him to the hospital last week because of "another seizure."

"When we were at the hospital Hendrix was tested for everything under the sun to figure out what was making him so sick... we found out the next day that he has Covid," the reality star wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "Well, he has Covid, adenovirus, and rhinovirus but when I heard Covid I was in absolute shock & instantly began crying."

Otis shares Hendrix and daughter Henley, 4, with husband Doug Hehner, who matchmakers paired her with on season 1 of MAFS.

The reality star went on to say that her "older" in-laws, who were with Hendrix at the time of his last seizure, were also exposed to COVID-19, but had already been vaccinated and received their booster shots. "Praying to God they don't get sick," she wrote.

Although Hendrix's diagnosis has shaken up the Otis-Hehner family, Jamie said she is grateful that they're all back home and recovering together, and plan on quarantining through Christmas.

"It's definitely gonna be so sad to miss Christmas with family but we aren't willing to risk getting anyone else sick," she wrote. "We are staying super thankful and focusing on gratitude...it could be so much worse. We are lucky to be out of the hospital & all together. And Hendrix seems to be getting better each day."

Coronavirus cases have been surging in the United States over the last few weeks – particularly in the Northwest and Midwest regions of the country – due to the delta and omicron variants of the virus.

Per the New York Times, the U.S. has seen a 21-percent increase in cases over the last two weeks. New Jersey, where Otis and Hehner currently reside, has also been hit hard by the COVID surge, clocking an alarming 66-percent increase in positive cases in a 14-day span.