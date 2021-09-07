Jamie Otis said her nephew, Jayme, was rushed to the hospital "a few hours" after he was dropped off to the babysitter

Jamie Otis Shares Photos of Her Nephew in the Hospital After 'Every Parent's Worst Nightmare'

Jamie Otis' nephew, Jayme, has been hospitalized after what she describes as a "nightmare" situation.

The Married at First Sight alum, 35, opened up about the young boy's health on Tuesday alongside photos of him at the hospital on her Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My sis dropped my nephew Jayme & my niece Natalynn off at the babysitters just like any other day...but a few hours later she got a call that Jayme was in an ambulance on his way to the hospital," she began in the caption. "Every parent's worst nightmare."

⁣

"Jayme is a fighter & so are his parents," Otis continued, adding that her sister and brother-in-law "haven't left his side once since he's been in the hospital."

The Hot Marriage. Cool Parents. podcast host went on to thank "the docs and nurses & whole medical team who are taking exceptional care of my precious nephew....and I'm also so grateful they are doing their best to support my sissy & BIL, too."

Otis also asked fans to send prayers to her nephew and extended family, writing, "They'd never, ever ask, but they need all the love, support, and prayers they can get.💯 I can't imagine living in this nightmare."

⁣

"I can't wait to hold this little guy again. He's getting stronger every day," she added. "Gosh, life is so fragile. Hold your loved ones tight....🙏."

Otis did not specify what happened to Jayme prior to his hospitalization.

The former The Bachelor contestant first spoke about her family emergency last week, sharing on her Instagram that she immediately went to New York to be with her sister after receiving the news.

"Thankful to hold my babies, but I feel AWFUL for my sister," Otis captioned pictures of herself cuddling with her two children: daughter Henley "Gracie" Grace, 4, and son Hendrix Douglas, 15 months.

Otis continued of her sister, "She doesn't get to rock her babies to sleep tonight😢 She got a call yesterday that is every parents absolute worst nightmare."

"We immediately drove up to be with her & our family," Otis continued. "Hold your babies tight.🙏 ...if you wanna say a prayer for my sis & nephew I know she'd appreciate it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Since asking for prayers, Otis and her family have received an outpour of support from followers.

"I'm so so sorry 😢 sending 🙏🏼," Big Brother winner Nicole Franzel wrote in the comment section, while blogger Sarah Nicole Landry commented, "So sorry ❤️ sending love and prayers."