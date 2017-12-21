Jamie Otis Remembers Son She Lost On What Would've Been His 1st Birthday in a Heartbreaking Post

December 20 will always be a hard day for Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner.

The couple paid tribute to their son, Johnathan Edward, on Instagram and Twitter Wednesday on what would’ve been his first birthday. Otis, 31, and Hehner, 36, lost their first son, when Otis was four months pregnant in 2016.

In January, Otis revealed to PEOPLE she was pregnant, six months after their tragic loss.

“Spent the whole day thinking of this little guy,” Otis captioned a photo of the moment the couple held their son for the first time.

“I imagine him up in heaven bouncing on clouds curled up in his Grandma Dot’s arms. Today he would have been one year old if he had ever made it to his due date,” she wrote. “Tomorrow we are buying a little boy named Dylan who is one year old Christmas presents in honor of our little boy Johnathan Edward.”

The pair welcomed daughter Henley Grace Hehner in August. “Looking at Henley makes me wonder what he would have been like. Can’t wait to meet in heaven again one day,” Otis concluded her post.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner with daughter Henley

In July, Otis and Hehner remembered Johnathan Edward by turning a portion of their yard into a memorial by planting a tree in his honor.

“A year ago today was one of the most difficult, saddest days of my life … today is our angel baby’s heavenly birthday,” she shared on Instagram. “We wanted to remember him & honor him so we planted a beautiful tree front & center in our yard. Every day we can see it, watch it grow, and be reminded of him.”

In July 2016, Otis published a blog post about the profound loss.

“He was given to us so graciously by God, and then God took him away way too early. My heart hurts so bad. Losing our baby has been the most terrible experience. I wish no one would ever have to endure this,” she described.