Pregnant Jamie Otis Attempts to Get Tested for Coronavirus on Doctor's Orders: 'So Scary'

Jamie Otis is putting the health of her unborn child first amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Married at First Sight alum, who is 37 weeks pregnant, revealed on her Instagram Story Tuesday that her doctor “wanted [her] to get testing for COVID-19” ahead of her son’s birth.

Sharing a video of herself in the car at the testing site, Otis, 33, said that in the event that she tests positive, she would have to stay away from the baby for “two full weeks.”

But upon arriving at the clinic with the outdoor testing site, the mom-to-be found that it looked to be closed and said she didn’t want to go inside the actual building. She said in a follow-up clip that she found out they canceled without notifying her, after a “big storm” passed through the area.

“I hate this. This is all so scary, seriously. I pray to God I don’t have COVID-19 ’cause if I do, [my doctor] recommends I stay away from my baby,” Otis said.

Otis has been plagued with health-related concerns throughout her pregnancy. The former reality star revealed in December that she had been diagnosed with human papillomavirus (HPV), but would “have to wait to biopsy my cervix until after I have the baby.”

More recently, Otis apologized last month for traveling home from Siesta Key, Florida, with husband Doug Hehner and their 2½-year-old daughter Henley Grace amid the ongoing global health crisis.

“During the last few weeks we obvs went to the beach,” she said. “We went to the pool (but found a spot 6ft away from the few others who were there). We took Gracie to the playground but made sure to wash our hands really well after. All along I was risking our family and others without even realizing it.😕”

After Otis shared that she initially thought the coronavirus outbreak “would kinda just blow over like the seasonal flu,” she apologized to her followers for not coming home sooner: “I want to send out a sincere apology to YOU bc by me going out to ‘live as normal as possible’ I was risking YOU and YOUR FAMILY.”

Otis and Hehner, 36, joined PeopleTV in a video chat for “Reality Check” earlier this month, where they revealed that they have chosen a home birth for their son on the way because “the pros outweighed the cons.”

“You learn in nursing school that the safest place is the hospital to have a baby because then they have everything there handy, God forbid [an emergency] happens last minute,” noted Otis, who is a labor and delivery nurse.

Hehner said the couple “did a ton of research” on home birth before making their decision, explaining, “The fact that I may or may not be able to be a support person at the delivery in the hospital [and] what do we do with our daughter if I can’t leave the hospital? At least with our house, we know it’s a more controlled environment.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.