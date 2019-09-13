Jamie Otis Celebrates Having 'Viable Pregnancy' at Five Weeks Along After Previous Miscarriages

Image zoom Jamie Otis (L) and Doug Hehner Jamie Otis/ Instagram

Things are going well in Jamie Otis‘ pregnancy!

The Married at First Sight star is celebrating having a “viable pregnancy” with her and husband Doug Hehner‘s baby on the way, sharing in an Instagram post on Friday morning that her “fertility appointment went so well” the previous day.

“The doc saw a growing amniotic sac and yolk sac! My hcg levels are now 11,453.1 & progesterone is off the charts reading >60 (!!!) which essentially just means everything is going smoothly!👏🏻,” wrote Otis, 33, alongside a photo of her hugging the dad-to-be — who’s visibly emotional as he holds up a strip of ultrasound images.

“We still don’t have a due date other than May, but the doctor said next week he should be able to tell us what our exact due date is.🙌🏼 …and we should be able to hear a heartbeat by then too!🤞🏼👶🏼🌈,” Otis added.

“In other news, it definitely doesn’t seem like twins so much anymore because there is only one amniotic sac/yolk sac — UNLESS they’re identical!!!!” shared the former reality star, who previously speculated that there may be more than one embryo in her uterus considering her HCG levels were on the higher side.

“My HCG is higher than average for about 5 weeks along so there is still a glimmer of hope!🤣,” she joked. “But either way — we are obvs HAPPY with 1, 2, or 10 babies! Just hoping for HEALTHY!☺️”

Otis — who also shares 2-year-old daughter Henley Grace, a.k.a. Gracie, with Hehner, 35 — also shared that she has “drastically changed [her] lifestyle” over the past two months, which “seems to be working” in terms of fertility.

“We recorded a full @hotmarriagecoolparents podcast ep on *all* the things I did differently to get to this positive pregnancy test.🤰🏼🙏🏻,” the mom-to-be added, directing her followers to the episode.

Otis announced her pregnancy on Saturday, sharing that she and her husband — who met on season 1 of MAFS for the first time on their wedding day, and recently celebrated their five-year anniversary — are expecting baby No. 2.

The two previously lost their son Johnathan Edward at 17 weeks gestation before welcoming Gracie, while Otis experienced a chemical pregnancy last year and a miscarriage at 10 weeks along this past January.

Throughout her difficult journey, Otis has been incredibly candid about her struggles to expand her family.

“I thought having a family would be very easy, so my own misconception about myself was [that] I would be able to have a family very easily,” she said in May on the Share Your Shine podcast. “Come to find out, it’s not as easy … and come to find out, one in four women will have these same issues.”