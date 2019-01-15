Jamie Otis Reveals She's Not Sure If She Will Try to Have Another Baby Following Her Miscarriage

Jamie Otis is opening up about moving forward in the wake of her miscarriage.

Two days after she first revealed the devastating loss, the Married at First Sight star, 32, posted another update to her followers on Instagram about her future plans to conceive and how she’s been handling the miscarriage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Just got home from my follow up doc apt. No D&C needed,” she began her post on Monday, referencing a common surgical procedure, dilation and curettage, performed after miscarriages.

“I am *so thankful* for this,” she captioned an emotional black-and-white image of her and husband Doug Hehner face-to-face with their eyes closed.

“@doughehner & I have to wait a month before we can hop back on the trying-to-conceive bandwagon,” she explained. “But honestly – at this point – I don’t even know when we are going to begin trying again.”

“At first I was so hurt, but I’m almost mad now,” she continued. “Not mad, just frustrated I guess. We’re going to wait the cycle and see how we feel when the time comes.”

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner with their daughter Henley Grace Jamie Otis/Instagram

Otis also explained that her doctors planned to run tests to see if she had thrombophilia, a condition where the blood frequently tends to clot, according to the National Blood Clot Alliance.

“My docs and I are at a loss as to why I had a second-trimester loss and now two miscarriages in about four months,” she added.

RELATED: Jamie Otis Trying to ‘Stay Positive’ After Suffering Another Miscarriage: We’ll ‘Make It Through’

Changing tones, the reality star then went on to encourage her followers who may also be experiencing similar situations, reassuring them that they aren’t alone.

“We will get through this together,” she said. “One in four never seems real until it happens to you. I’m here for you, my fellow angel baby mamas. No one should have to go through this alone.”

In a final note, Otis thanked her husband — who she shares 16-month-old daughter, Henley Grace with — for his tremendous support through this trying time.

“And Douglas, thank you for spooning me even when I don’t have the energy to shower. Thank you for kissing me even after I’m just too lazy to brush my teeth all day.” she lovingly wrote. “And Thank you for loving me unconditionally. I’m so blessed to have you as my hubby. I love you.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

The star revealed on Friday that during a doctor’s appointment, she learned the devastating news that she had miscarried at 10 weeks.

“So thankful for this little one and her daddy.🙏🏻” she captioned a photo of herself lying in bed and snuggling with, Henley Grace.

“Our doc appointment didn’t go well today.😢 I’m devastated. We’ve had a ‘failed miscarriage,’” she revealed.

The reality star said that the couple was given with three options about how to proceed.

“1) Wait for my body to miscarry our baby naturally. 2) Go to the hospital and have a D&C. 3) Take medication to help my body miscarry quicker,” she wrote. Taking medication — pills called misoprostol — can make a miscarriage happen sooner, according to American Family Physician.

She admitted that she really doesn’t “want to have to go to the [operating room] and have a D&C for obvious reasons,” and ultimately decided to take medication.

“I’d love for my body to just naturally take the proper course, but since we don’t know how long that would take and since there’s a small risk for infection I opted to take the medicine and hope and pray it works so I don’t have to have a D&C.🙏🏻,” she said.

On Saturday, Otis said she thought “the worst is finally over” after a night of excruciating pain.

She also explained that while the couple was going through an incredibly difficult time, “we’re trying our best to stay positive.”

“We’ve made it through this before – RIP our sweet angel baby, Johnathan,” she wrote, in reference to the baby boy the couple lost in 2016, four months into her pregnancy.

“We will make it through this too,” she added. “I guess our little Johnny wanted a little brother or sister to play with up in heaven.”