Jamie Otis' nephew, Jayme, was hospitalized last week hours after he was dropped off with the babysitter

Jamie Otis' Nephew Is 'Getting Better' amid His Hospitalization: 'This Baby Boy Is So Strong'

Jamie Otis is giving fans an update on her nephew Jayme one week after he was admitted to the hospital.

The Married at First Sight star, 35, opened up about the young boy's ongoing recovery in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"It was 1 week ago today when my sis dropped my nephew off at the babysitters not knowing the next time she'd pick him up it'd be from a hospital bed," she began in the caption. "They're still in the hospital working on a full recovery BUT he is now breathing on his own, eating on his own, responsive when his mommy & daddy talk to him, and he's full of smiles."

Sharing a photo and video of her nephew in the hospital, Otis continued, "Don't let anyone tell you prayers don't work & miracles can't happen ... just look at his sweet, sleepy smiles as his mommy gives him alllll the kisses."

"This baby boy is so strong, resilient, and LOVED," she wrote, before thanking followers for sending "prayers & positive energy" amid this difficult time for her family. "He's getting better & better every day."

While Otis has not disclosed what happened to Jayme prior to his hospitalization, she did describe it as a "nightmare" situation in a previous post about the child.

"My sis dropped my nephew Jayme & my niece Natalynn off at the babysitters just like any other day...but a few hours later she got a call that Jayme was in an ambulance on his way to the hospital," she wrote on Tuesday, while sharing pictures of Jayme in the hospital. "Every parent's worst nightmare."

"Jayme is a fighter & so are his parents," Otis continued, adding that her sister and brother-in-law "haven't left his side once since he's been in the hospital."

The Hot Marriage. Cool Parents. podcast host went on to thank "the docs and nurses & whole medical team who are taking exceptional care of my precious nephew....and I'm also so grateful they are doing their best to support my sissy & BIL, too."

"I can't wait to hold this little guy again. He's getting stronger every day," she added of her nephew. "Gosh, life is so fragile. Hold your loved ones tight....🙏."

Otis first spoke about her family emergency last week, revealing on her Instagram that she immediately went to New York to be with her sister after receiving the news.

"Thankful to hold my babies, but I feel AWFUL for my sister," Otis captioned pictures of herself cuddling with her two children: daughter Henley "Gracie" Grace, 4, and son Hendrix Douglas, 15 months.

Otis continued of her sister, "She doesn't get to rock her babies to sleep tonight😢 She got a call yesterday that is every parents absolute worst nightmare."