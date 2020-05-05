"I mean, this must be a really big baby," she joked on her Instagram Stories

Jamie Otis Reveals She's Gained 55 Lbs. During Her Pregnancy as She Poses Naked with Her Baby Bump

Jamie Otis is getting candid about her pregnancy.

The Married at First Sight alum, 33, got real with her followers in her Instagram Stories on Sunday night, captioning a video of her enjoying a sweet treat in bed: "I've gained 55 pounds in this pregnancy."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have a week until I'm full term — like, 40 weeks, I mean. So I still have time to go. And I'm like, 'I don't know how I got so big?'" she said in the clip, before panning the camera down to reveal a tub of ice cream. "This is what I do every night. It's either this or milk and cookies."

"I don't know how I gained 55 pounds," she joked. "I mean, this must be a really big baby."

Otis added in the caption: "Not sure how i gained so much weight?! Btw — I prefer peanut butter ice cream but we ran out."

Image zoom Jamie Otis Jamie Otis/instagram

RELATED: Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Reveal 'Perfect' Name of Baby Boy on the Way

Over the weekend, Otis also showed off her baby bump in a series of naked photos on her Instagram.

Reflecting on her past pregnancy struggles, the former reality star wrote alongside the pictures, "I promised God I wouldn’t complain about any pregnancy pains if he’d just let me keep this baby.🙏🏻🤰🏼 Monday I am 39 weeks pregnant!!! I wont complain about the waddle🐧 , the Hemerrhroids😳, the fatigue😴, and back pains🤪 - God’s kept his promise and I’m keeping mine!🙌🏼💗."

Otis, who is expecting a baby boy she plans to name Hayes with husband Doug Hehner, continued, "If there’s one thing I wish I could go back and do differently, I’d put more effort into bonding with @babyboyhehner throughout my whole pregnancy...⁣"

Image zoom Jamie Otis

RELATED: Pregnant Jamie Otis Poses Naked While Showing Off Her Baby Bump: 'It's the Best'

⁣"I’ve held my breath from the moment the fertility specialist said I’m pregnant. I tried my best not to show my fear bc I only wanted to put positive energy out for this sweet baby boy growing in my belly.👶🏼🌈⁣," she wrote in the post.

"With each pregnancy milestone I felt more and more confident we wouldn’t lose him, but I never felt 'safe' to just let all my guards down...which unfortunately prevented me from truly bonding with him.😔 ."

She added, "I’m really hoping to deliver my own son. I want to pull him out and bring him up to my chest and just LOVE on him.🙏🏻 I can’t wait to smell his newborn scent & stare at the wonder of his tiny toes. I am so excited to have a home birth and have the opportunity to have the calmness of my own home so that I can bond and connect on a deeper level with our baby Hayes.🙏🏻🤰🏼👶🏼🌈."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

In April, Otis told PeopleTV that she and Hehner, 36, decided to have a home birth because “the pros outweighed the cons.”

“You learn in nursing school that the safest place is the hospital to have a baby because then they have everything there handy, God forbid [an emergency] happens last minute,” Otis, who is a labor and delivery nurse, said.

Hehner added that the couple “did a ton of research” on home birth before making their decision.

“The fact that I may or may not be able to be a support person at the delivery in the hospital [and] what do we do with our daughter if I can’t leave the hospital?” he said. “At least with our house, we know it’s a more controlled environment.”

Otis and Hehner are parents to daughter Henley Grace, 2.