Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Welcome Son Hayes Douglas: 'He's So Perfect'

Hayes Douglas has entered the building!

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner welcomed their baby boy on Wednesday, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hayes joins big sister Henley "Gracie" Grace, who turns 3 in August. According to the proud parents, their new addition was born at their New Jersey home at 3:37 p.m., weighing 9 lbs., 4 oz. and measuring 21 inches.

"He's so perfect. He looks just like his big sister Gracie," the Married at First Sight alums — who are starring in the upcoming MAFS spin-off Couples' Cam (premiering May 20 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime) — tell PEOPLE in a statement. "We're in this together. You and me, baby Hayes!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Jamie Otis, Doug Hehner and Hayes with their midwife Zoë Vella

Image zoom Doug Hehner, Jamie Otis and Hayes Zoë Vella

Otis, 33, and Hehner, 36, announced the exciting news of their little one on the way in September, revealing the sex of the baby to PEOPLE and opening up about the process in an exclusive interview.

"Doug instantly cried tears of joy. Our first baby was a boy, but we lost him at 17 weeks. Of course he loves our daughter, but he's wanted a baby boy so badly for so long. This is truly an answered prayer for us," Otis said, referencing the couple's late son Johnathan Edward, whom they lost during her pregnancy before welcoming Gracie in August 2017. Otis also suffered a miscarriage at 10 weeks earlier in 2019, and a chemical pregnancy in 2018.

Image zoom Doug Hehner, Jamie Otis and Hayes Zoë Vella

In April, the couple announced that they "finally agreed" on the "perfect" name for their baby boy — Hayes — with the then-mom-to-be explaining that they had been "back & forth" about the decision.

"We really like the idea of having H names, but when I found my father through a DNA test (after not knowing him for my whole life) I wanted to honor my dad in some way," Otis wrote. "I never got the chance to meet him — I found him just a couple months after he passed."

They ultimately decided that using her dad's family name, Rogan, would have been "too much too soon" since she is still getting to know her family. But they found the perfect fit anyway. "WE ARE SO EXCITED TO FINALLY HAVE A NAME FOR THIS SWEET BOY! Now, I can't wait to see his face! SOON! So soon!" Otis said.

RELATED VIDEO: Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Talks About Her Worries Giving Birth During Coronavirus Pandemic

Otis and Hehner joined PeopleTV in a video chat for "Reality Check" last month, where they revealed that they had chosen a home birth because "the pros outweighed the cons."

"You learn in nursing school that the safest place is the hospital to have a baby because then they have everything there handy, God forbid [an emergency] happens last minute," noted Otis, who is a labor and delivery nurse.

Image zoom Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner with daughter Gracie Jamie Otis/Instagram

Hehner added that the couple "did a ton of research" on home birth before making their decision, explaining, "The fact that I may or may not be able to be a support person at the delivery in the hospital [and] what do we do with our daughter if I can't leave the hospital? At least with our house, we know it's a more controlled environment."

Despite their decision to welcome their second child at home, Otis said she would "never" push a specific birth experience onto another set of parents-to-be, and instead encouraged them along the path of "educating yourself, and finding out what's best for you and your family."