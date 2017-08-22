Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Welcome Daughter Henley Grace

Married at First Sight's Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis welcomed Henley Grace on Tuesday in New Jersey, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively

From Married at First Sight to love at first sight!

Reality stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner welcomed daughter Henley Grace Hehner on Tuesday, Aug. 22, in New Jersey, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Born at 5:24 a.m., Henley weighed in at 8 lbs., 2 oz., and measured 20.2 inches long.

“Mommy and baby are doing well and Daddy is in pure bliss,” her rep tells PEOPLE.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Jamie Otis Hehner

Earlier this month, Otis, 31, announced the name they picked for their baby girl with fans in a Facebook Live session. The couple made the reveal as Hehner, 33, etched the name onto the wall of the baby’s room.

Otis told PEOPLE back in February they were leaning towards “Henley” — and not because of the famous Don.

“When Doug and I first got married — we were married at first sight, so we didn’t obviously know each other very well — and the first morning, we wake up and he goes, ‘You’re Jamie Nicole Otis, and I’m …’ ‘Douglas Edward Henley?’ ” she explained.

Otis and Hehner married in 2014 after meeting for the first time on Married at First Sight, seconds before getting married on TV. Otis, 31, revealed her pregnancy to PEOPLE in January, six months after they lost their first child, a son, while she was 4 months pregnant in 2016.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Otis Hehner Family

The proud new mom shared an Instagram post in late July, revealing that she had begun dilating. “I cannot believe our daughter will be in our arms in a matter of days/weeks!” Otis wrote in the caption. “I’ve been holding my breath this whole pregnancy and I feel like I can finally relax & breathe – welllll, kinda!”

Image zoom

In April, Otis told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that she was excited to be a mother.

“I’ve always wanted to have that mother-daughter relationship that I kind of missed out on with my mom,” said the reality star, who opened up about her difficult relationship with her mother in her memoir Wifey 101. “I secretly hoped to be a mommy to a little girl and to have a little mini me.”

Image zoom Credit: Kinetic Content

RELATED VIDEO: Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis Expecting a Baby

Hehner told PEOPLE he was looking forward to being outnumbered by girls (the couple is also parents to two female dogs).