Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner open up to PEOPLE about their first days at home as a family of four

Meet Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner's Son Hendrix Douglas: 'Beyond Thankful I Was Able to Have Him'

It's love at first sight for Jamie Otis, Doug Hehner and their newborn son Hendrix Douglas.

The Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam stars welcomed their baby boy last Wednesday at home in New Jersey, and open up in PEOPLE's latest issue about their first days as a family of four.

"It was intense. The contractions came and they were like fire — all-consuming of my whole entire body," says Otis, 33. "It was very, very painful, but I tried really hard not to panic and reminded myself that my baby boy is going through the same exact thing that I am."

Otis began feeling contractions at 10 a.m., and by 3:37 p.m. she had her son safely in her arms.

"My midwife ended up helping me deliver him, and he came out and was perfect. He didn't even really cry!" says the reality star, who gave birth in their bedroom. "I had to stimulate him to cry. He was so calm."

Adds proud new father of two Hehner, 36, "I was never more in love with someone and in awe of someone than watching her give birth to our son."

Afterwards, the labor-and-delivery nurse says she felt an immediate bond with Hendrix that she hadn't initially experienced with their daughter Henley "Gracie" Grace, who turns 3 in August.

"I felt so connected to him. I did not get that type of connection with Gracie," says Otis. "I birthed him in the corner, then literally walked to my bed with my placenta still inside me, him attached, and was able to start just doing skin-to-skin for six to seven hours."

Adds Hehner, "Jamie wouldn't let him go!"

While Gracie is still adjusting to having a new baby brother ("She tried to hold him and got a little scared," says Hehner), the Hot Marriage, Cool Parents co-hosts are confident she'll be a "protective" older sister.

"She's definitely going to be bossy. She bosses us around, and I think she's definitely going to be loving and nurturing as well," says Otis. "She always rocks her little baby dolls to sleep. She's going to be the best big sister."

"I didn't think we were going to have any issues [getting pregnant] because we lost our first baby in the second trimester," says Otis. "I was almost thinking God wouldn't do that to us again. Then we had those two losses back to back, and I was like, 'Are we going to even be able to have a baby?' "

Just as they were about to visit a fertility specialist 18 months later, the couple discovered they were expecting.

"It's magical to see him. I just feel like [Johnathan's] spirit is with us with this little guy," says Otis. "I'm beyond thankful I was able to have him."

Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.