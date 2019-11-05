Pregnant Jamie Otis Jokes She and Husband Doug Hehner 'Need to Get Back' to 'Making a Baby'

Jamie Otis and husband Doug Hehner are already looking forward to conceiving their next child — even as their second baby is still on its way.

On Monday, Otis, 33, addressed her followers via her Instagram Story, sharing that the couple’s sex life is temporarily inactive, but that they can’t wait to change that.

“We used to work on making a baby at night; now, he’s on his phone and I’m on mine,” she joked in the clip. “We need to get back to making a baby while No. 2 is brewing.”

In the glimpse at the current home life of the couple, who met each other on season 1 of Married at First Sight, Otis wrote, “Things have changed a lot in the last few months,” as her husband, 35, sat nearby. When the topic of their love life arose, the pair’s daughter, 2-year-old Henley “Gracie” Grace, began crying out from another room.

Image zoom Jamie Otis Jamie Otis/Instagram

Image zoom Jamie Otis Jamie Otis/Instagram

RELATED: Jamie Otis Says It’s ‘Hard’ to Watch Friends Have Healthy Pregnancies After Her Miscarriage



“Henley just started crying the minute we talk about being intimate,” Otis laughed. “Do you hear that? Our daughter cries. It’s like she knows — it’s crazy.”

Otis has always been candid about her intimacy during pregnancy. In October, she told her Instagram followers that she closed up shop in the bedroom once she started taking a prescription hormone supplement. Called progesterone, it’s often used through an expecting mother’s first trimester — and can produce a somewhat messy situation when taken vaginally as gravity sets in, with most doctors recommending taking it before bed.

“@doughehner and I haven’t had sex in TWO MONTHS!” Otis shared on her Story at the time, “Partially [because] this stuff is gross, partially [because] we are kinda scared to.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Taylor Hill/Getty

The couple lost their son Johnathan Edward at 17 weeks gestation in July 2016. They then welcomed daughter Henley in August 2017. Otis experienced a chemical pregnancy last year and a miscarriage at 10 weeks this past January.

After holding a vow renewal in April, the happy couple revealed their current pregnancy in September, writing on Instagram, “I cannot even believe it!😭👏🏻🥰…after 18 long, painful months, two losses and negative after negative on the pregnancy tests we are *finally* pregnant again!💗”

RELATED: Jamie Otis Stopped Discussing Late Son to Avoid Overshadowing Daughter: ‘It Makes Me So Sad’

RELATED: Jamie Otis Celebrates Having ‘Viable Pregnancy’ at Five Weeks Along After Previous Miscarriages

She added: “Of course I am being cautiously optimistic, but I have a feeling this little one is going to stick..🙏🏻🤰🏼🙏🏻”

In May, Otis opened up about her struggles with fertility on the Share Your Shine podcast.

“My own misconception about myself was [that] I would be able to have a family very easily,” Otis said at the time. “Come to find out, it’s not as easy … and come to find out, one in four women will have these same issues.”

Otis’ due date is estimated to be May 14, 2020.