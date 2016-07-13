The Married at First Sight couple has lost their first child

Married at First Sight's Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis Lose Baby: Our Son Was 'Too Beautiful For Earth'

Married at First Sight‘s Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis have lost their baby boy at four months along, they announced on social media Wednesday.

In a somber Instagram post, Otis broke the news, writing, “Our Baby Hehner was just too beautiful for earth. I love him so much – ALWAYS will – and can’t wait to meet him in heaven one day. Please pray for us.”

Alongside the announcement, Otis, 30, shared a message that read, “An angel opened up the book of life and wrote down my baby’s birth. Then she whispered as she closed the book, ‘He’s too beautiful for earth.’ ”

Otis was due in December. The pair confirmed that they were expecting to PEOPLE just last week.

“Jamie is the strongest woman I know,” a close friend tells PEOPLE. “And Doug has remained her rock through everything. Their love will get them through this.”

Otis and Hehner, 35, met for the first time on their wedding day, a match-up orchestrated by the reality series. Their unconventional romance has been documented on their spin-off show, Married at First Sight: The First Year (produced by Kinetic Content), in the time since.

“We certainly worked on the relationship, and I think when you’re in the trenches and you make it out together, you become stronger as a couple,” Hehner recently said on the Today show. The couple had told PEOPLE they were excited for the challenges of parenthood.