Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Expecting Their Second Child

Georgia Slater
December 25, 2018 01:46 PM

Jamie Otis and husband Doug Hehner are expanding their family tree!

The Married at First Sight star, 32, and Hehner, 33, announced on their podcast, Hot Marriage Cool Parents, that they will be having a second child together. “We’re expanding the family. Jamie and Doug are now pregnant and we’re going to be parents of two,” Hehner said.

The couple is already parents to 16-month-old daughter, Henley Grace.

“Henley’s going to be a big sister. Something we’ve been trying for a while has finally come to fruition and I can’t wait to meet our little baby boy,” the father-to-be continued, before Otis said, “Yeah, you hope it’s a boy.”

Describing her second pregnancy, the mother-to-be said she has been feeling “nauseous” and could “barely keep her eyes open.”

Though Hehner hopes their baby on the way is a boy, Otis is hoping for a girl. “I want Gracie to have a sister.” However, her husband said, “The way I’m feeling it’s going to be a boy.”

Jamie Otis/Instagram

In April, the couple took to Instagram to share that they were ready to start trying for another baby.

“Officially trying for baby number✌🏼!!!🤰🏼” the Married at First Sight star wrote on Instagram along with a family picture of herself, Hehner and their daughter.

The reality star explained that the couple wasn’t able to have sex since Otis gave birth to Henley in last August and that they’re now back to trying again.

“This is TMI, but *it* hurt so bad that it wasn’t even physically possible to do *it,*” shared Otis. “But we have finally been able to be intimate!!! …it’s only taken 8 months for *it* to stop hurting. (This is the kinda stuff no one talks about so I had no idea how bad it’d be!!) …But we’re finally working on makin’ Gracie a little sibling to play with.”

Otis, who is using an Ava ovulation tracking bracelet, which tells her “most fertile days each cycle in real-time,” added that the pair is “so excited to grow [their] little family!”

The couple welcomed their daughter in August after losing their son — whom the couple named Johnathan Edward — four months into Otis’ pregnancy in the summer of 2016.

Otis and Hehner were matched on the reality TV show Married at First Sight in 2014. The two got married on the show and began to fall in love months later, and one year later, to make it even more official, renewed their vows.

“Our journey began a year ago when we said ‘I do’ as strangers at the altar,” Jamie said to Doug, reading her vows aloud. “What I didn’t know then was that I just met the most amazing, kind, patient and handsome man.”

