Jamie Otis Claps Back at Mom Shamer Over Daughter, 2, Not Being Potty Trained Yet: 'I've Tried'

Jamie Otis Taylor Hill/Getty

Jamie Otis has no time for mom shamers.

On Monday, the Married at First Sight alum clapped back at an Instagram follower who direct messaged her asking why her daughter Henley Grace, 2, had not yet been potty trained. (Otis, 33, had originally posted an Instagram Story video of Henley playing with her mom’s makeup.)

“So clever,” the Instagram user responded to the makeup clip. “And yet not potty trained?”

In a follow-up Instagram Story, the former reality star shared a screen grab of the message and added an eye-roll emoji, writing, “Really?!”

“I’m not sure if I should explain myself — I’ve tried TWICE & ‘failed’😳😢 or if I should just scream fuxidnd [sic] you, too!!!” wrote Otis, who is currently expecting a son. “Mommy shamers are the WORST.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Jamie Otis' daughter Henley Jamie Otis/Instagram

Image zoom Jamie Otis' Instagram Story

RELATED: How PEOPLE’s Deputy Editor (and Mom of Three!) Handled Potty Training Her 2-Year-Old Twins

Otis has been keeping fans updated on her current pregnancy. Over the weekend, the television personality showed off her baby bump in a video shared on her Instagram Story. In the clip, Otis posed naked in front of a bathroom mirror as she filmed herself with her phone in one hand, covering her chest with the other arm.

“I just have to show you. Last time I was in L.A., I had no bump and now I have a really, really big one,” she said in the video. “And I absolutely love, love, love every second of it. It’s the best.”

Otis announced her pregnancy in September, sharing that she and husband Doug Hehner — who met on season 1 of MAFS — are expecting another baby, after multiple pregnancy losses.

The two previously lost son Johnathan Edward at 17 weeks gestation. Then in August 2017, they welcomed daughter Henley. Otis went on to suffer a chemical pregnancy in 2018, and a miscarriage at 10 weeks along in January 2019.

Image zoom Jamie Otis Jamie Otis/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Meet Henley Grace! MAFS‘ Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Introduce Newborn After Loss: “She’s a Gift from Her Big Brother”

In November, the couple told PEOPLE that they are expecting a baby boy. The second-time parents-to-be revealed their baby’s sex by smashing eggs on each other’s heads during a party with family and friends.

“Doug instantly cried tears of joy. Our first baby was a boy, but we lost him at 17 weeks. Of course he loves our daughter, but he’s wanted a baby boy so badly for so long. This is truly an answered prayer for us,” Otis told PEOPLE.

Otis also said she’s “confident” about the health of her baby on the way, explaining, “With this pregnancy, we’ve seen the fertility specialist from the very beginning and graduated to our OB. I’ve had zero bleeding/cramping with this pregnancy so I am confident it is a healthy baby — at least I try my best to stay confident.”

“That being said, I’m honestly just so excited and enjoying the blessing of being able to make and carry a baby again! I’d be lying if I didn’t admit I am a little scared too,” she added. “Of course the fears of loss always creep up, but I try to pray them away and only put out positive vibes into the universe.”