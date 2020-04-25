Jamie Otis Says She Can't Have Her Planned Home Birth Unless Her Coronavirus Test Comes Back Negative

Jamie Otis is giving an update on her plans to have a home birth for her baby on the way.

The Married at First Sight alum, 33, revealed in an Instagram post on Friday that she will not be able to go ahead with her plans unless her recent coronavirus (COVID-19) test comes back negative.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“In other news, my midwife said we can’t do a home birth until my covid-19 test comes back negative,” Otis, who is currently 37 weeks along, shared alongside a photo showing off her baby bump. “Ah, stressful! Esp since I was only 'recommended' to take it by my primary doc (which of course I agreed its best to know in case I’m a “silent carrier” & spread to my newborn). I have ZERO symptoms so I’m 99.99% sure I’m not positive!👍🏼.”⁣

The pregnant star continued, “I keep telling this little guy that as much as I want to meet him he’s gotta stay in there until that test comes back NEGATIVE!”

Otis, who shares 2½-year-old Henley Grace with husband Doug Hehner, has been open about the realities of being pregnant during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She broke down in tears in an Instagram video earlier this week after getting tested for COVID-19 under the recommendation of her doctor. “I feel really, really ridiculous. I’m crying like all the time these days. I feel so silly,” she said Wednesday. “I don’t know why, but I’m genuinely just so nervous.”

Image zoom Jamie Otis/Instagram

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: Pregnant Jamie Otis Attempts to Get Tested for Coronavirus on Doctor's Orders: 'So Scary'

RELATED: Pregnant Jamie Otis Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed with HPV: 'Could Be a Sign of Early Cancer'

Otis said she started doubting herself after getting the coronavirus test, which typically involves medical professionals taking nose and throat swabs from the patient.

“Just the swab — I mean, that hurt really bad,” she continued through tears. “I was like, if I can’t handle the swab going up my nose, how am I gonna have an unmedicated childbirth? I think I’m just a little overwhelmed that I feel so annoyed at myself for being such a wimp about this.”

RELATED VIDEO: Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Talks About Her Worries Giving Birth During Coronavirus Pandemic

Earlier this month, Otis told PeopleTV that she and Hehner decided to have a home birth because “the pros outweighed the cons.”

“You learn in nursing school that the safest place is the hospital to have a baby because then they have everything there handy, God forbid [an emergency] happens last minute,” Otis, who is a labor and delivery nurse, said.

Hehner added that the couple “did a ton of research” on home birth before making their decision.

“The fact that I may or may not be able to be a support person at the delivery in the hospital [and] what do we do with our daughter if I can’t leave the hospital?” he said. “At least with our house, we know it’s a more controlled environment.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.