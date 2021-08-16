Jamie Otis Says She's 'Lucky to Have' Doug Hehner as They Celebrate Daughter Henley's 4th Birthday

Jamie Otis revealed last week that she is "fighting for my marriage" as she and husband Doug Hehner continue couple's therapy together

Jamie Otis is getting candid about the state of her marriage with Doug Hehner while they celebrate their daughter's birthday.

Last week, the Married at First Sight star, 35, posted a photo on Instagram of herself and her husband, 37, crying and cuddling in a parked car after a phone call with their therapist. Otis said she was "fighting for my marriage" as they were "not giving up on each other — not now, not ever."

Otis, on Sunday, shared photos smiling with Hehner as they celebrated daughter Henley Grace's 4th birthday a week early. Their 15-month-old son Hendrix Douglas also appeared in photos from the party. In a lengthy caption, she updated fans on her marriage.

"Thankful I married a man willing to put in the work when things get tough—not just up & leave or want a divorce—BC LOOK AT THIS BEAUTIFUL FAMILY WE'VE CREATED! 🙏😭❤️⁣," she wrote. " 'Life is tough, but if you go through it w the right person by your side it makes it easier.' That saying made me question my marriage.⁣⁣ I mean, what if the 'tough' times are w the person who is supposed to be your 'right person' Does that mean you're w the wrong person?!"

"⁣⁣Who do you turn to if you can't go to your partner bc he is the one you are arguing w?⁣⁣ Thank God for quality therapists!" continued Otis. "Ours helped us see that we've been relying on each other to 'check all of our boxes' ..to meet all of our needs.⁣⁣"

Otis said she has "trust issues" and that even though she knew Hehner would "never intentionally hurt me," that "doesn't make my fear of being 'too tough to love' go away & weirdly it's caused me to think that bc I know I can trust Doug, I should be able to rely on him for EVERYTHING."

"Expecting one person to be your EVERYTHING is obvs silly 🤦🏼‍♀️⁣⁣ By the end of our Therapy sesh I apologized to Doug for putting so much pressure on him & he apologized to me for the same exact thing 🤪," she wrote. "We're about as co-dependent as they get 🤦🏼‍♀️🤣⁣⁣"

The Bachelor alum tied the knot with Hehner on Married at First Sight in March 2014, and they've since documented their union on the show and its spinoff Married at First Sight: The First Year, as well as their YouTube series Married Life.

She added Sunday that they are not "even close to being done w therapy, but I really think we've turned a corner & I can see the light at the end of the tunnel."

"Yesterday I watched Doug outside setting up Gracie's party while also playing w the kids (bc they wouldn't give him 5 seconds to finish!!) 😅 ... he is genuinely the most fun, patient, caring, & kind person.⁣⁣ I'm so lucky to have you, @doughehner 🥰 Thank you for choosing to stick w me!⁣⁣" she wrote, explaining that they celebrated Henley's birthday a week early since Otis will be away in Los Angeles to film Married at First Sight: Unfiltered.

"We straight up pretended it was truly her bday the whole day so she's going to think she's 4 for a week before she actually is! 🤷🏼‍♀️😂🎉 #marriedlife #marriageadvice #notgivingup," she concluded the post.

In her message last week, Otis said she's a "fighter" and that she'll continue to fight for her family, friends and fans.