Jamie Oliver Says Wife Jools Is 'In Charge' of Baby Names

"That would be my wife," the chef replied. "Jools is definitely in charge of the names and we're probably quite lucky it was a boy really, because we were out of names [for] girls."

Jamie Oliver has explained who comes up with the unusual names for his kids — his wife, Jools.

Speaking to guest host Sharon Osbourne on ITV 1’s Lorraine, Oliver was asked who dreamt up the name Buddy Bear Maurice for his 2-week-old son.

Already dad to daughters Poppy Honey Rosie, 8½, Daisy Boo Pamela, 7, Petal Blossom Rainbow, 18 months, having a boy has taken some getting used to, Oliver admits.

“I’ve only just started calling him ‘him’. For the last two weeks I’ve been saying, ‘Can you pass her to me?’, because it hasn’t quite processed.”



And he appears to rule out having more kids. “I think that’s it, I really do … I’ve already gone from a car to a bus — I’ve got a minibus now, it looks like the A-Team or the O-Team has arrived. So if we have one more, we’d have to get a proper minibus.”

As for Jools, she’s “doing amazing” — if not a bit exhausted. “She’s knackered, absolutely knackered,” Oliver admits. “I think it’s juggling the four kids.”