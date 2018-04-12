Actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears announced on Instagram Christmas Eve that she and husband Jamie Watson were expecting their first child together

Jamie Lynn Spears is officially a mom of two.

The actress and singer welcomed her second child (and first with husband Jamie Watson), daughter Ivey Joan Watson, on Wednesday, April 11, at 10:02 a.m., her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively, sharing photos by Studio Tran.

Ivey was born in Covington, Louisiana, weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz. and measured 19½ inches in length.

“We are beyond excited to welcome this beautiful baby girl to our family!” Spears tells PEOPLE, adding of Ivey’s name, “Her middle name, Joan, is to honor my Aunt Sandra, who passed away 10 years ago from ovarian cancer. She was the most graceful woman I’ve ever known.”

Spears, 27, announced she and Watson would be adding to their family in December, sharing a sweet family photo of the trio that includes her 9½-year-old daughter Maddie Briann.

“Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone … sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister,” the star captioned the reveal. “2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist.”

She continued, “During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I [CAN’T] wait to share that with you all very soon. 2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally.”

“I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through I[it] all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY … #12DaysofJLS.”

In 2017, the country musician’s daughter Maddie was involved in an ATV accident on Super Bowl Sunday. The vehicle she was riding flipped over into a pond on Watson and Spears’ Louisiana property, and Maddie was submerged under water for several minutes.

Help arrived quickly and freed the little girl from the seat belt and safety netting after Spears, Watson and others could not. Maddie woke up, and was able to return home from the hospital less than a week later.

Family members, including aunt Britney, asked for prayers over social media and elsewhere following the incident — and Maddie was soon able to make a full recovery, celebrating her birthday at a pool party four months later alongside some very special guests.

“My baby is 9 years old today, and more then ever we realize how precious every day is. So, we have to thank these 2 HEROS 🙏🏻 John and Victoria are the first responders, who literally saved Maddie’s life, and they were able to celebrate her another year of her life with us this past weekend!” Spears captioned a June photo of the two with the birthday girl.

The star opened up to Entertainment Tonight in 2016 about the potential of adding to her family, saying if it was up to Watson, they would “have kids, like, yesterday.”

“But for me, I think that having children is about timing, as well. I know that they always say, ‘There is no right time to have a child, you know. Just have babies,’ ” Spears said.

“But I think right now that it’s maybe a little selfish for me to have a child. I am getting busy,” she continued. “I want to be able to do the same as what I have done with Maddie — really just be a mom for a little bit and have that time to focus on my next child. But, yeah, we want more babies, of course.”