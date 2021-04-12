Jamie Lynn Spears Celebrates Daughter Ivey's 3rd Birthday with Princess Tea Party: 'We Love You'

The Zoey 101 star's mother, Lynne Spears, was in attendance for the family birthday party

Ivey Joan Watson's third birthday called for a very special celebration.

Over the weekend, Jamie Lynn Spears and husband Jamie Watson rang in their 3-year-old daughter's big day with an adorable princess tea-themed birthday party that was hosted by Watson's parents.

The Zoey 101 alum, 30, shared a slideshow of photos to Instagram that featured the happy family wearing princess dresses while enjoying tea and an array of delicious food, including sandwiches, fruit, corn muffins, pastries and cake. Also in attendance was Spears' 12-year-old daughter Maddie Briann, whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge, and her mother, Lynne, 65.

"WE HAVE A 3 YEAR OLD!!" Spears captioned her post. "I was unsure if we'd be able to do anything, between COVID safety, softball tournaments, getting ready to leave to start shooting Sweet Magnolias, etc.... but we decided to quickly throw together a 'princess tea party' at Nana's & Papa's for just our family, as well as one of Ivey's favorite princess pals who just happens to live next door👸🏼👸🏻."

The actress continued, "Ivey has brought us so much joy in these past 3 years, it was only fair that we had a celebration just for IVEY, with all of the things that fill her little spirit up with the same joy and love she shares with everyone around her."

"I don't know how I got lucky enough to be y'all's mom," Spears added, "but I thank God everyday! HBD PRINCESS IVEY- WE LOVE YOU💕👑🍬🎂☕️🎈🎀."

Spears and Watson, 38, welcomed Ivey, their only child together, on April 11, 2018.

Speaking to PEOPLE a month after she became a mom for the second time, Spears reflected on how giving birth to Ivey was tremendously different from her first pregnancy.

"As we all know, there was a lot of chaos around my last pregnancy," said the former Nickelodeon star, who welcomed older daughter Maddie when she was 17 years old. "I would say that being a mom is being a mom: It doesn't matter if you're in your teens or not, there should be no excuse to not be a great mother. It doesn't matter what your age is."

"This time, it's just been a really peaceful experience," Spears said of welcoming Ivey. "I think the only difference is the support system I have around me."

jamie-lynn-spears.jpg Image zoom Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

April Birthdays Image zoom Jamie Lynn Spears and family

Spears wed Watson, a businessman, in 2014 in New Orelans. Last month, the couple celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary with a sweet Instagram tribute posted by Spears.

"7 years of this bull s—👰🏼🤵🏻," the Sweet Magnolias star wrote, along with their wedding date: "3•14•14."