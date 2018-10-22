Jamie Lynn Spears Takes Baby Daughter to Her First 'Auntie Britney' Spears Concert

Oh baby, baby!

Jamie Lynn Spears, 27, brought her youngest child, Ivey Joan, born in April, to see the little girl’s aunt Britney Spears perform for the first time this week. Spears posted a video of herself dancing to “Work B**ch” by the elder Spears with baby Ivey wearing noise-canceling earmuffs.

She captioned the video: “Ivey’s first time seeing her Auntie Britney💕.”

The Zoey 101 alum, who’s been married to Jamie Watson since 2014, also has another daughter, 10-year-old Maddie Briann, from a previous relationship. Following Ivey’s birth, Spears opened up in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE about her hopes for her daughters’ bond because they share the same age gap as she does with the pop icon: 10 years.

“I’m hoping they have the same kind of relationship where it was like a second mom, almost,” she said of Britney, who will turn 37 this year. “It’s gonna be a special relationship. Sisters are something special — especially when there’s that age gap there.”

And it seems like Maddie and Ivey are already developing a unique connection.

Maddie was first to meet Ivey in the hospital, Spears recalled, and Ivey “was so peaceful the moment her sister held her… I have never felt more complete in my life,” she gushed. “It’s pure joy watching my girls fall in love.”