Jamie Lynn Spears Says She Has 'So Much to Be Grateful for' While Posing for Family Thanksgiving Photos

Jamie Lynn Spears has "so much to be grateful for" this holiday season!

On Thanksgiving, the actress shared a carousel of photos showing her family enjoying some time outdoors on the holiday.

Spears, 31, and husband Jamie Watson smiled while standing beside daughter Ivey Joan, 4, who the couple shares. The mom of two is also mom to daughter Maddie, 14, with ex Casey Aldridge.

"So much to be grateful for," Spears wrote before wishing her Instagram followers a "Happy Thanksgiving" in the post's caption.

Also pictured in the sweet group photo is the family's dog, a tiny Yorkshire Terrier.

Spears and her elder daughter Maddie both looked cute and comfy in oversized sweaters and sneakers, while Ivey opted for a festive hair accessory and silver boots.

The family of four enjoyed quality time together while Spears snapped pictures of daughter Ivey collecting sticks.

This year, the family took some extra time to enjoy Thanksgiving after the flu prevented them from celebrating Halloween, Spears shared in October.

Spears wrote: "Nothing scarier then not getting any tricks or treats bc the FLU attacked your family on HALLOWEEN 👻🎃 soooo here are a few pics from October, since we can't participate in any of the fun festivities"

Spears' Instagram followers are familiar with her family content. The actress often uses her social media to share her daughters' accomplishments and milestones.

In May, she shared a selection of photos and a video of her 13-year-old at a school function. Spears captioned her post: "Sorryyyy, but I have to do a quick proud parent post for my 4 sport athlete who also kept a 4.0 GPA all year🏃🏼‍♀️👩🏼‍🏫🏅."

"So proud of her work ethic as an athlete and as a student👏🏻," Spears wrote.

Spears then included a side note about her young daughter's height, adding: "I wore my tall platform Uggs, and she was still taller then me😢🤦🏼‍♀️."

Spears is next slated to appear on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, premiering Jan. 4, 2023, on Fox.