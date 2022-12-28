Jamie Lynn Spears Spends Christmas Celebrating Holiday Traditions with Daughters Maddie and Ivey

Jamie Lynn Spears spent Christmas creating holiday memories with her kids.

On Sunday, the mom of two, 31, shared a series of photos on Instagram of her and her husband, Jamie Watson, taking in the holiday spirit with their daughter Ivey Joan, 4, and 14-year-old Maddie, whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge.

Ivey and Maddie were gifted multiple presents, including bikes, a silver metallic purse, and a Barbie playhouse and unicorn. In another snap, the two are wearing matching green and red sweaters as they read a book. Ivy posed with the book next to Santa in a separate image.

Jamie Lynn Spears/instagram

Ivy also wore a different festive outfit — a red and white striped dress with a monogram of her initials — while posing in front of a Christmas tree. The family also left chocolate chip cookies out for Santa in another fun picture.

Spears also shared a photo of a letter "from the Desk of Santa Claus" that was addressed to Ivy, in which he shared that he is impressed that she is getting so "big and strong" and learning how to write. She finished the festive carousel of photos by adding a video of her kids and their extended family enjoying some time outdoors near a play set.

Jamie Lynn Spears/instagram

Last month, the Zoey 101 alum shared in an Instagram post that she has "so much to be grateful for" this holiday season after the family took some extra time to enjoy Thanksgiving after the flu prevented them from celebrating Halloween.

Spears wrote: "Nothing scarier then not getting any tricks or treats bc the FLU attacked your family on HALLOWEEN 👻🎃 soooo here are a few pics from October, since we can't participate in any of the fun festivities."

In the set of snaps, the family is seen playing with their dog, a tiny Yorkshire Terrier, and wearing oversized sweaters and sneakers outdoors.