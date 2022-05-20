Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Sweet Family Photos from Daughter Maddie's Middle School Graduation
Jamie Lynn Spears has a high schooler on her hands!
On Thursday, the actress celebrated daughter Maddie's middle school graduation, sharing sweet family photos from the special event on Instagram.
Spears, 31, and husband Jamie Watson as well as their daughter Ivey Joan, 4, supported Maddie at the ceremony where the 13-year-old received her diploma. The mom of two shares Maddie with ex Casey Aldridge.
"High schooler🎓📚👩🏼🏫✏️ (🤯🙎🏼♀️💔🥺😭)," Spears captioned her post.
Maddie wore a white floral mini dress and blue heels for the graduation while her mom looked chic in a plaid pink ensemble. Ivey matched her big sister in an adorable white dress and sparkly sneakers.
Earlier this month, the Zoey 101 alum celebrated Maddie's academic and athletic accomplishments in another Instagram post.
Sharing a selection of photos and a video of her daughter at a school function, Spears captioned her post: "Sorryyyy, but I have to do a quick proud parent post for my 4 sport athlete who also kept a 4.0 GPA all year🏃🏼♀️👩🏼🏫🏅."
"So proud of her work ethic as an athlete and as a student👏🏻," Spears continued.
Spears then included a side note about her daughter's height, adding: "I wore my tall platform Ugg's, and she was still taller then me😢🤦🏼♀️."
The actress recently marked Maddie's five-year "miracle anniversary" after a near-fatal ATV accident in 2017. Sharing a photograph of Maddie in a hospital bed at the time, as well as other shots including an excerpt from her memoir, Spears wrote, "Maybe, it's just a little reminder to remain faithful through the good times and the bad times."
Back in February 2017, Spears and Maddie, then 8, were at Watson's parents' house when the young girl went for a ride on her ATV. Somehow, the ATV ended up submerged in a pond on the property, with Maddie strapped into it. Miraculously, Maddie suffered no brain damage and survived.