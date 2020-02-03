Jamie Lynn Spears Marks 'Miracle Anniversary' of Daughter Maddie's Recovery After ATV Accident

For Jamie Lynn Spears, Super Bowl Sunday is about remembering to be grateful for the “tiny miracles.”

On Sunday, ahead of the big game, the mother of two commemorated the “miracle anniversary” of her daughter Maddie’s freak ATV accident.

“3 years ago today, Super Bowl Sunday fell on February 5th, and I’ll never forget that, because it was the day my whole world stopped,” Spears, 28, began her post. “It started like most Sunday’s, going to church, visiting family, to suddenly trying to save my daughter’s life, to them taking her away, to us believing we had lost her forever, and it literally felt like the world stood still around me.”

The star, who is married to husband Jamie Watson, added, “I have never spoken fully in detail about that day, and the events that followed, but what I will share is that God blessed us with a true miracle. Maddie not only stayed here with us, but she made a full recovery.”

In 2017, Maddie, who was 8 at the time, was involved in an ATV accident on Super Bowl Sunday. The vehicle she was riding flipped over into a pond at the family’s Louisiana property, and Maddie was submerged underwater for several minutes.

Help arrived quickly and freed the young girl from her seat belt and safety netting after Spears, Watson and others could not. After spending less than a week at a hospital, she was able to return home.

In her anniversary post on Sunday, the Zoey 101 alum shared a photo of her daughter in her hospital bed.

“I know so many of you prayed so hard for us, so I will never let this day pass without thanking each of you for every single prayer you said for us, and I hope you all know we do not take this huge blessing we were given for granted, because most are not as fortunate, and we are fully aware of that horrible and unfair fact,” the actress continued her post.

“I am filled with gratitude today, and everyday, even on the bad days, because even those days are a gift, that so many others would give anything for just to have their loved ones back,” she added. “Let’s all be thankful for the tiny miracles in our lives everyday, that we may take for granted, because it could all change in a second. Thank y’all for always being there for me and my family, we appreciate you and love you so much. #MiracleAnniversary.”

Spears and Watson are also parents to 21-month-old daughter Ivey Joan.