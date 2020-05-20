Jamie Lynn Spears on Being a 'Girl Mom' to Britney's 'Boy Mom': It's 'Fun to Switch Roles'

Jamie Lynn Spears also touched on why she thinks "it's funny that I got the two girls and [Britney] got the two boys"

Jamie Lynn Spears is a "girl mom" — but thanks to Britney Spears, she has two nephews to connect with, too!

The singer and Sweet Magnolias actress recently sat down for a virtual chat with Access, where she discussed how she and her sister's personalities fit into their respective parenting lives and experiences as aunts to each other's kids.

"I probably am more of the tomboy and she's more of the girly girl, so it's funny that I got the two girls and she got the two boys," said Jamie Lynn, 29.

"She gets to spoil my girls and I get to be hard on her boys, and so that's just kind of fun to switch roles a little bit as girl mom [and] boy mom," Jamie Lynn told Access.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jamie Lynn also addressed whether her pop star sister has plans to make new music in the coming future.

"I don't really think so," she said. "I mean, right now, she's quarantining in L.A. But, in general, she's kind of just relaxing. And I think that's good. Britney deserves that. She's worked her ass off."

"So if she wants to make another album, great. But if she doesn't feel like it, she doesn't have to," she added. "She's given the world a lot. I don't think there are plans for anything — at the moment."

Jamie Lynn clarified that the " ... Baby One More Time" songstress has no plans to retire from music altogether. "No, no, no," she said. "Obviously, right now, she's just trying to quarantine. She's taking it day by day. And when she wants to make music, she'll make it. I don't think you can ever retire someone from their passion."

She also recalled being pregnant with daughter Maddie, whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge and gave birth to at the age of 17, and likened it to being "under a microscope" — much like her Sweet Magnolias character, Noreen.

"Noreen is trying to deal with it as gracefully as she can, but she's also trying to maintain some positivity," Jamie Lynn told THR. "She's still hopeful for a happy ending. And in my own situation, I was as well. But at the end of the day, you have to stand up for what's best for you and your baby."

"I think that's what people didn't understand about me and my first pregnancy. Every decision I made came from a place of wanting to do right by Maddie and being the best mom that I could be," she said. "For this part, I really just drew from the experience of being a young girl who was trying to do what was best for her and her child."