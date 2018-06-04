Ball Brood! Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Sweet New Family Photo at Daughter Maddie's Softball Game

"Maddie turned her single into a triple by running hard on the other team's error," Jamie Lynn Spears wrote of her older daughter making an impressive play

Ivey Joan is a ball baby!

The adorable 7-week-old daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears and husband Jamie Watson joined her parents and big sister Maddie Briann, 10 this month, at one of the latter’s softball games over the weekend.

“My #1’s ♥⚾,” Spears, 27, wrote alongside a photo of the family of four, dressed in matching attire to support Maddie’s team the Louisiana Swarm, who placed second in their competition.

The proud mom couldn’t help bragging on her daughter’s sports skills, sharing a video of Maddie sprinting to first base after a hit and captioning it, “Maddie turned her single into a triple by running hard on the other team’s error.”

Spears is a loyal supporter of Maddie’s softball involvement. In May, she opened up in an exclusive photo spread and interview with PEOPLE about how she even nurses her younger daughter during Maddie’s games and practice.

“I am breastfeeding, so she is pretty on-demand with that,” Spears said of Ivey. (Maddie is her daughter with ex Casey Aldridge.)

“I sat in the car at the ballpark and breastfed. I was like, ‘If one of Maddie’s friends sees me, she’s gonna be so livid,’ ” she continued. “You gotta do what you gotta do!”

Jamie Lynn Spears and daughter Ivey

Jamie Lynn Spears

Speaking of nursing, the mom of two used Instagram again on Monday to show one not-so-glamorous side of it: milk stains.

“Motherhood,” was her simple text atop a mirror selfie shared to Spears’ Instagram Story, showing the singer-songwriter sporting a myriad of spots on her over-sized T-shirt.