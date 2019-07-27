Take them out to the ballgame!

Jamie Lynn Spears shared a sweet family snapshot on Friday as she took in a ball game with her daughter Maddie and her sister Britney Spears’ sons Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12.

In the image, Jamie Lynn, 28, can be seen Face-Timing with her husband Jamie Watson while sitting next to the youngsters.

“Everyone had a good time at the @braves game, even JPW,” she captioned the photo from the game, which the Braves won 9-2 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Jamie Lynn has two children, daughter Maddie, 11, whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge, as well as daughter Ivey Joan, 15 months, whom she welcomed in April 2018 with her husband.

While her sons spent time with their aunt, Britney shared one of her recent workouts on social media.

“Basically my mission for today is to do an hour on the treadmill, 20 minutes of cardio, then 20 minutes of yoga on top of that,” the 37-year-old pop star remarked in the fitness video. “I really don’t feel like doing any of this, but I kind of have to. So here I go!”

In the caption, Spears explained that she had “gained 2 pounds…so I’m back at my gym!”

Opening up about another way she takes care of herself, the singer went on to share that she loves to “steam my face.”

“It feels so good so I do it!” she wrote. “I’m a queen of habit and have been since I was a little girl…. I almost do the same thing every day … some things just don’t change !!!!”

Spears has been heavily focused on her health in recent months since checking out of an “all-encompassing wellness treatment” facility in April.

Last month, the singer explained that she’d been working hard to lose weight, and has since shared her favorite exercise routines as well as some of the foods she’s been relying on.

“I’ve been working really hard to loose [sic] weight …. and for me 3 pounds is like 7 pounds it’s a lot,” she explained in June alongside a workout video.

Image zoom Britney Spears Britney Spears/Instagram

“I don’t like doing too much cardio,” she added. “My body has muscle memory, cus I use it be [sic] gymnast and I can bulk up …. so I like isolated movement. The key to my workout is repetition, but that gets boring so I have a booklet I’ve made with all my favorite exercises. I usually wear headphones …. music takes me away .”

The video came after the star accused paparazzi of altering photos of her in a bathing suit to make her “look 40 pounds bigger.”

Earlier this week, Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

The appearance marked the couple’s first premiere appearance together, though they were photographed together at last year’s GLAAD Awards when Spears accepted the Vanguard Award, Asghari skipped the red carpet.

A source told PEOPLE that Spears is “excited for the movie,” which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.