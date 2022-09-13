Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals How She Tried 'Embarrass' Daughter, 14, While Taking Homecoming Photos

Jamie Lynn Spears made a surprise visit for a moment in her oldest daughter's life.

On Sunday, the actress, 31, shared photos from daughter Maddie's first homecoming weekend in high school, including a photo of her with her date for the dance.

"When ya find out ya have an extra day off work, so ya load up the toddler, drive 7 hours, & get to surprise your oldest for Homecoming weekend🥵" the Zoey 101 alum captioned the photo, which showed her posing with the 14-year-old — whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge.

"Nothing else I'd rather do & Nowhere else I'd rather be👯‍♀️🤍"

The teen wore a purple mini dress for the occasion with tall white heels, with her date matching in a shiny gray suit with a lavender shirt. Spears also shared a picture from when Maddie was getting ready, showing her hugging little sister Ivey Joan, 4, — Spears' daughter with husband Jamie Watson — with her hair in rollers.

In another picture, Maddie poses with grandmother Lynne Spears, who also commented on the photos.

"Where does the time go? ❤️😢 one minute little girl, then next my stunningly beautiful young lady!" the grandmother shared.

Spears also revealed she teased her daughter a little after she tried suggesting a pair of shoes that wasn't what the teenager had in mind.

"Soooo, I really wanted Maddie to wear these fluffy shoes with her HC dress, and she wasn't into it, which is when I decided to embarrass her a bit and wear them while we took their pics, bc I'm petty," the mom shared in an Instagram Story, which shows her wearing the pom-pom shoes with a button-down dress and a baseball cap.

Spears noted that her daughter "looked beautiful in the shoes she chose."

"Most importantly, she felt good, which is ALL that truly matters," she added. "And I did change back to my normal shoes for the group pictures, but I will be wearing my fun new shoes in the future!"

Earlier this year, Spears celebrated Maddie's academic and athletic accomplishments in an Instagram post.

"Sorryyyy, but I have to do a quick proud parent post for my 4 sport athlete who also kept a 4.0 GPA all year🏃🏼‍♀️👩🏼‍🏫🏅," she wrote in the caption.

"So proud of her work ethic as an athlete and as a student👏🏻," Spears continued, noting that even in platform shoes her daughter is already taller than her.