Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals How She Tried 'Embarrass' Daughter, 14, While Taking Homecoming Photos

Jamie Lynn Spears' couldn't help but tease her daughter a little after surprising her by coming home for the high schooler's homecoming dance

By Staff Author
Published on September 13, 2022 04:32 PM
Jamie Lynn Spears Embarrasses Daughter Maddie By taking Homecoming Photos in Furry Heels
Photo: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears made a surprise visit for a moment in her oldest daughter's life.

On Sunday, the actress, 31, shared photos from daughter Maddie's first homecoming weekend in high school, including a photo of her with her date for the dance.

"When ya find out ya have an extra day off work, so ya load up the toddler, drive 7 hours, & get to surprise your oldest for Homecoming weekend🥵" the Zoey 101 alum captioned the photo, which showed her posing with the 14-year-old — whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge.

"Nothing else I'd rather do & Nowhere else I'd rather be👯‍♀️🤍"

The teen wore a purple mini dress for the occasion with tall white heels, with her date matching in a shiny gray suit with a lavender shirt. Spears also shared a picture from when Maddie was getting ready, showing her hugging little sister Ivey Joan, 4, — Spears' daughter with husband Jamie Watson — with her hair in rollers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

In another picture, Maddie poses with grandmother Lynne Spears, who also commented on the photos.

"Where does the time go? ❤️😢 one minute little girl, then next my stunningly beautiful young lady!" the grandmother shared.

Spears also revealed she teased her daughter a little after she tried suggesting a pair of shoes that wasn't what the teenager had in mind.

"Soooo, I really wanted Maddie to wear these fluffy shoes with her HC dress, and she wasn't into it, which is when I decided to embarrass her a bit and wear them while we took their pics, bc I'm petty," the mom shared in an Instagram Story, which shows her wearing the pom-pom shoes with a button-down dress and a baseball cap.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

Spears noted that her daughter "looked beautiful in the shoes she chose."

"Most importantly, she felt good, which is ALL that truly matters," she added. "And I did change back to my normal shoes for the group pictures, but I will be wearing my fun new shoes in the future!"

Earlier this year, Spears celebrated Maddie's academic and athletic accomplishments in an Instagram post.

"Sorryyyy, but I have to do a quick proud parent post for my 4 sport athlete who also kept a 4.0 GPA all year🏃🏼‍♀️👩🏼‍🏫🏅," she wrote in the caption.

"So proud of her work ethic as an athlete and as a student👏🏻," Spears continued, noting that even in platform shoes her daughter is already taller than her.

Related Articles
Jamie Lynn Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Sweet Family Photos from Daughter Maddie's Middle School Graduation
Jamie Lynn Spears Celebrates Daughter Maddie
Jamie Lynn Spears Celebrates Daughter Maddie's Academic and Athletic Accomplishments: 'So Proud'
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba's Daughter Honor Is Taller Than Her Mom in Photo with Sister Haven at Ulta Beauty
Brittany Williams and Josh Allen attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Who Is Josh Allen's Girlfriend? All About Brittany Williams
Jamie Lynn Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears 'Can't Believe' Daughter Maddie, 13, Is Going to Her First Dance: Photos
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears arrives at the Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Britney Spears Reflects on Conservatorship in Lengthy Video: 'I Felt Like My Family Threw Me Away'
Sydney Sweeney Throws Her Mom a 'Surprise Hoedown' for Her 60th Birthday. https://www.instagram.com/stories/sydney_sweeney/2914203865658528142/.
Sydney Sweeney Throws Her Mom a 'Surprise Hoedown' for Her 60th Birthday in Idaho
Melissa Gorga Shares Photos from Daughter Antonia's 17th Birthday Celebrations
'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Celebrates 'Sweet and Kind' Daughter Antonia's 17th Birthday
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation
Celebrity Kids Graduating from High School, College (and More!) in 2022
jennifer hudson
We Can't Believe These Stars Are Parents to Teens (& Neither Can They!)
Britney Spears, sons Sean Federline and Jayden James Federline arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Smurfs 2" at Regency Village Theatre on July 28, 2013 in Westwood, California
All About Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's 2 Kids
Ava, Deacon, Tennessee
Reese Witherspoon's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Heidi Klum Family
Heidi Klum's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Jamie Lynn Spears Things I Should Have Said
Jamie Lynn Spears to Open Up About Her Mental Health in New Book: 'I Had to Pretend to Be Perfect'
Alexis Ohanian, Olympia Ohanian Jr, and Serena Williams attend the 2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California
All About Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Daughter Olympia
Jamie Lynn Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears on Healing After Past Trauma and Mental Health Struggles: I've Found 'Peace'