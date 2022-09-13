Celebrity Parents Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals How She Tried 'Embarrass' Daughter, 14, While Taking Homecoming Photos Jamie Lynn Spears' couldn't help but tease her daughter a little after surprising her by coming home for the high schooler's homecoming dance By Staff Author Published on September 13, 2022 04:32 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram Jamie Lynn Spears made a surprise visit for a moment in her oldest daughter's life. On Sunday, the actress, 31, shared photos from daughter Maddie's first homecoming weekend in high school, including a photo of her with her date for the dance. "When ya find out ya have an extra day off work, so ya load up the toddler, drive 7 hours, & get to surprise your oldest for Homecoming weekend🥵" the Zoey 101 alum captioned the photo, which showed her posing with the 14-year-old — whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge. "Nothing else I'd rather do & Nowhere else I'd rather be👯♀️🤍" The teen wore a purple mini dress for the occasion with tall white heels, with her date matching in a shiny gray suit with a lavender shirt. Spears also shared a picture from when Maddie was getting ready, showing her hugging little sister Ivey Joan, 4, — Spears' daughter with husband Jamie Watson — with her hair in rollers. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. L: Caption . PHOTO: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Sweet Family Photos from Daughter Maddie's Middle School Graduation In another picture, Maddie poses with grandmother Lynne Spears, who also commented on the photos. "Where does the time go? ❤️😢 one minute little girl, then next my stunningly beautiful young lady!" the grandmother shared. Spears also revealed she teased her daughter a little after she tried suggesting a pair of shoes that wasn't what the teenager had in mind. "Soooo, I really wanted Maddie to wear these fluffy shoes with her HC dress, and she wasn't into it, which is when I decided to embarrass her a bit and wear them while we took their pics, bc I'm petty," the mom shared in an Instagram Story, which shows her wearing the pom-pom shoes with a button-down dress and a baseball cap. L: Caption . PHOTO: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram Spears noted that her daughter "looked beautiful in the shoes she chose." "Most importantly, she felt good, which is ALL that truly matters," she added. "And I did change back to my normal shoes for the group pictures, but I will be wearing my fun new shoes in the future!" Earlier this year, Spears celebrated Maddie's academic and athletic accomplishments in an Instagram post. "Sorryyyy, but I have to do a quick proud parent post for my 4 sport athlete who also kept a 4.0 GPA all year🏃🏼♀️👩🏼🏫🏅," she wrote in the caption. "So proud of her work ethic as an athlete and as a student👏🏻," Spears continued, noting that even in platform shoes her daughter is already taller than her.