See Jamie Lynn Spears and Daughter Maddie Get Pied in the Face as They Compete on Double Dare

Jamie Lynn Spears and Maddie Briann aren’t pie shy.

The mother-daughter duo teamed up to compete on Thursday’s episode of Double Dare, Nickelodeon’s revival of the popular ’90s game show known for its messy physical challenges.

In one video clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Spears, 27, and Maddie, 10, don red shirts to race in a literally sweet battle against the blue team (All That alum Josh Server and his niece!) to see who can get all six pies from one table to the other the fastest.

The catch? They can only use their mouths — but the gals pull it off, even celebrating with double high fives before continuing the game, whipped-cream-covered faces and all.

Jamie Lynn Spears Lisa Rose/Nickelodeon

Jamie Lynn Spears and daughter Maddie Lisa Rose/Nickelodeon

In an additional clip, host Liza Koshy (original host Marc Summers provides commentary!) welcomes Spears and Maddie to the game, congratulating the former Zoey 101 star on the April 11 birth of her second daughter, Ivey Joan.

Of sharing the Double Dare experience with Maddie, the singer says, “It’s amazing because any little special time that we can have together, especially since we do have a new baby in the house, it’s just another great memory we can make together.”

Spears says the duo are playing for the Children’s Hospital of New Orleans, which is where Maddie was treated after her tragic ATV accident in February of last year. Explains the mother of two, “They saved her life, so we’re playing for the people who really make a difference every day.”

Jamie Lynn Spears and daughter Maddie Lisa Rose/Nickelodeon

The actress and singer previously told PEOPLE she felt “it would be so special” for her to experience a day on set with her older daughter, whom she welcomed at age 17.

“I loved this iconic show growing up, and I knew it­ would be so special for Maddie and I to do together, so I was thrilled to say yes when I was asked to play!” she said of the pair’s memorable, messy experience.

Spears and Maddie’s episode of Double Dare premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Nickelodeon.