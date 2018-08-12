Jamie Lynn Spears Takes Daughters Back to Spot from Early Romance with Her Husband: 'Reminiscing'

Jamie Lynn Spears is feeling sentimental.

The singer, 27, shared on Instagram that she and husband Jamie Watson brought her daughters — Maddie Briann, 10, and Ivey Joan, 4 months — to a special spot on Sunday. In the picture, Maddie held Ivey in front of a large tree and surrounding greenery on Oak Alley Plantation in Louisiana.

“We took the girls back to the place we visited right before Jamie asked me to marry him years ago,” Spears wrote. Then she quipped, “Reminiscing of when we [used] to like each other.”

Spears shares Maddie with ex Casey Aldridge, and Ivey with Watson. The star announced her engagement to Watson on Instagram in March 2013. The couple tied the knot a year later.

In May of this year, Spears told PEOPLE that she hopes that her daughters take after the close relationship that she has with her own sister, Britney Spears, 36.

“Me and my sister are 10 years apart, and Maddie and Ivey are 10 years apart, so I’m hoping they have the same kind of relationship where it was like a second mom, almost,” Spears said. “It’s gonna be a special relationship. Sisters are something special — especially when there’s that age gap there.”

Spears also told PEOPLE that welcoming Ivey was a more “peaceful experience” than giving birth to Maddie.

“As we all know, there was a lot of chaos around my last pregnancy,” said Spears, who was 17 when Maddie was born. “I’m much more sure of myself as a young mother [now]. As a new mother with your first child, you are questioning and guessing everything. And as you go into it the second time, you’re like, ‘I got this. I figured this out one time before; I can do it again.’ You have a little more confidence in yourself.”