Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughters Pose with 'Mee-Maw' Lynne Spears to Celebrate Her 68th Birthday

Jamie Lynn and Ivey celebrated their own birthdays in April, while Maddie will celebrate hers in June

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 5, 2023 04:26 PM
Jamie Lynn Spears mom with her children
Photo: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram, Emma McIntyre/Getty

Jamie Lynn Spears is celebrating her mom's birthday in true Southern style.

The Sweet Magnolias actress, 32, posted a sweet photo to her Instagram story of mom Lynne, 68, posing with Jamie Lynn's two daughters, Ivey Joan, 5, and Maddie, 14, along with the caption "Happy Birthday Mee-Maw 🎈🎂 You are loved 🤍🤍🤍."

The photo shows the grandmother posing with her two granddaughters with the sisters wearing matching peach-colored dresses. Maddie is pointing at something in the distance while Lynne, who wears shorts and a button-down short-sleeved shirt, is looking upward as Ivey faces the camera.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jamie Lynn Spears' family easter
Jamie Lynn Spears and daughter Maddie. Jamie Lynn Spears/instagram

Spears shares Maddie with ex Casey Aldridge and Ivey with husband Jamie Watson, 40.

Last month, the family gathered to celebrate Ivey during a Barbie-themed 5th birthday, with the mom of two matching her teen daughter in pink dresses, though Maddie styled hers into an off-the-shoulder look. The birthday girl also wore a pink dress, completing the look with a sparkly tiara.

The busy month also saw the Zoey 102 actress commemorate both her 32nd birthday and Easter, which were just five days apart from one another.

Jamie Lynn Spears' family easter
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Ivey with Easter bunny. Jamie Lynn Spears/instagram

"32, don't mind if I do….🙃," she captioned the post. "Thanks so much for the overwhelming amount of love I felt for my birthday🤍l love y'all."

The second post, a family photo, was captioned "Happy Easter ✝️🤍🐣."

Related Articles
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie, 14, Towers Over Mom in Easter Family Photo, easter
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie, 14, Towers Over Mom in Easter Family Photo
Jamie Lynn Spears and her daughter Maddie
All About Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie
khloe kardashian, true thompson
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photos of Daughter True's Disneyland Birthday Trip: 'My Girl'
Kevin Hart and All Four of His Kids Celebrate Easter on the Beach: 'Live, Love, Laugh'
How Stars Celebrated Easter 2023
Jamie Lynn Spears and husband Jamie Watson arrive at the 49th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on April 6, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Who Is Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband? All About Jamie Watson
Maralee Nichols Cuddles Up to Son Theo on the Beach and at Home as the Two Celebrate Easter;
Maralee Nichols Calls Son with Tristan Thompson the 'Biggest Blessing' as They Celebrate Easter
Jamie Lynn Spears attends FOX's 'Special Forces: The Ultimate Test' Los Angeles premiere at Fox Studio Lot on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jamie Lynn Spears Teases 'New Era' of 'Zoey 101' with 'Magical' Behind-the-Scenes Pics from 'Zoey 102' Set
Jamie Lynn Spears christmas https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmm-mVuPmx5/
Jamie Lynn Spears Spends Christmas Celebrating Holiday Traditions with Daughters Maddie and Ivey
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq4MNCJJSyx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Thomas Rhett Akins/Instagram
Thomas Rhett's 4 Daughters Wear Matching Dresses with a Cowboy Boot Print: 'Happy Easter Y'all'
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Pose with Their Kids in Family Easter Snap
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Pose with Their Kids in Fun Family Easter Snap
Jamie Lynn Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Sweet Family Photos from Daughter Maddie's Middle School Graduation
Jamie Lynn Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears 'Can't Believe' Daughter Maddie, 13, Is Going to Her First Dance: Photos
Jamie Lynn Spears Embarrasses Daughter Maddie By taking Homecoming Photos in Furry Heels
Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals How She Tried 'Embarrass' Daughter, 14, While Taking Homecoming Photos
So much to be grateful for??happy thanksgiving
Jamie Lynn Spears Says She Has 'So Much to Be Grateful for' While Posing for Family Thanksgiving Photos
Inside the Kardashian-Jenner's 2023 Easter Celebrations
Inside the Kardashian-Jenner's 2023 Easter Celebrations — See How the Famous Family Spent the Day!
Jamie Lynn Spears attends FOX's 'Special Forces: The Ultimate Test' Los Angeles premiere at Fox Studio Lot on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jamie Lynn Spears Returns to Her Nickelodeon Roots for New 'Zoey 101' Movie Featuring Original Cast