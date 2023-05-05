Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughters Pose with 'Mee-Maw' Lynne Spears to Celebrate Her 68th Birthday

Jamie Lynn Spears is celebrating her mom's birthday in true Southern style.

The Sweet Magnolias actress, 32, posted a sweet photo to her Instagram story of mom Lynne, 68, posing with Jamie Lynn's two daughters, Ivey Joan, 5, and Maddie, 14, along with the caption "Happy Birthday Mee-Maw 🎈🎂 You are loved 🤍🤍🤍."

The photo shows the grandmother posing with her two granddaughters with the sisters wearing matching peach-colored dresses. Maddie is pointing at something in the distance while Lynne, who wears shorts and a button-down short-sleeved shirt, is looking upward as Ivey faces the camera.

Jamie Lynn Spears and daughter Maddie. Jamie Lynn Spears/instagram

Spears shares Maddie with ex Casey Aldridge and Ivey with husband Jamie Watson, 40.

Last month, the family gathered to celebrate Ivey during a Barbie-themed 5th birthday, with the mom of two matching her teen daughter in pink dresses, though Maddie styled hers into an off-the-shoulder look. The birthday girl also wore a pink dress, completing the look with a sparkly tiara.

The busy month also saw the Zoey 102 actress commemorate both her 32nd birthday and Easter, which were just five days apart from one another.

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Ivey with Easter bunny. Jamie Lynn Spears/instagram

"32, don't mind if I do….🙃," she captioned the post. "Thanks so much for the overwhelming amount of love I felt for my birthday🤍l love y'all."

The second post, a family photo, was captioned "Happy Easter ✝️🤍🐣."