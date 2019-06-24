Beach Bums! Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Vacation Photo with Daughters in Matching Swimsuits

Image zoom Jamie Lynn Spears with daughters Ivey (L) and Maddie Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears and her girls are celebrating the beginning of summer!

Ivey Joan, 14 months, and Maddie Briann, accompanied their mom on a trip to the beach this weekend to celebrate Maddie’s 11th birthday. And though the weather was gorgeous, Spears revealed she was feeling a bit under the weather.

“Well, that God-awful virus (that I’m still barely recovered from) followed us all the way to FL, and took out the husband, but our mini-birthday-beach trip for my oldest can’t be ruined, when you have these 2 smiling faces looking back at you😬,” she captioned the seaside snap, which showed Ivey and Maddie dressed in matching blue-and-white floral swimsuits and Spears, 28, in a two-piece with a leopard-print bottom.

“So many lovely pictures to post, but later, because I’m exhausted and must sleep💤🧟‍♀️,” the singer and actress concluded her sweet narration.

Spears also shared a mirror selfie with Ivey to her Instagram Story on Sunday, writing over the top, “We go hard. Church, even on vacation.”

Image zoom Jamie Lynn Spears' daughters Ivey (L) and Maddie

Maddie officially turned 11 on Wednesday, when Spears shared a photo of her girls coordinating once again in jean shorts and matching blue tops with Peter Pan collars.

For the photo op with the birthday girl, the sisters posed along a tree-lined street and stood on top of a rock as Maddie held her baby sister Ivey on her hip.

“Happy 11th Birthday to the sweetest, best big sister, miracle angel baby on earth❤️,” the Zoey 101 alum captioned the image.

Image zoom Jamie Lynn Spears and daughter Ivey Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

For Ivey’s first birthday back in April, Spears celebrated the youngest member of her family with a rainbow-themed bash that included a two-tiered rainbow cake, confetti-filled balloons, and tons of glittery decorations.

The proud mom shared a glimpse of the festivities in an Instagram post, captioning the photo, “Ivey’s 1st Birthday Party” alongside rainbow and unicorn emojis.

Spears welcomed her second child in April 2018 with husband, Jamie Watson, while Maddie is her daughter with ex-fiancé, Casey Aldridge.