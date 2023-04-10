Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie, 14, Towers Over Mom in Easter Family Photo

Jamie Lynn Spears enjoyed a quiet Easter at home with her favorite people

Published on April 10, 2023
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie, 14, Towers Over Mom in Easter Family Photo, easter
Jamie Lynn Spears and family. Photo: Jamie Lynn Spears/instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears' kids are growing up fast!

The Zoey 101 alum shared photos from her Easter on Instagram Sunday, posing with daughters Ivey Joan, 4, and Maddie, 14, as well as husband Jamie Watson.

"Happy Easter ✝️🤍🐣," she captioned the photos, where the teen — whom the Sweet Magnolias actress, 32, shares with ex Casey Aldridge — towers over her mom and is almost caught up to her stepfather's height.

Jamie Lynn Spears and daughter Maddie.
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Ivey with Easter bunny.
L: Caption Jamie Lynn Spears and daughter Maddie. PHOTO: Jamie Lynn Spears/instagram
R: Caption Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Ivey with Easter bunny. PHOTO: Jamie Lynn Spears/instagram

Mother and daughter posed together, with Maddie crouching down and leaning into Spears as they stood on a wooden porch.

Ivey enjoyed meeting the Easter bunny, posing for a cute shot before later smiling in a cuddle with her big sister for another photo.

Jamie Lynn Spears' family easter
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughters, Maddie and Ivey. Jamie Lynn Spears/instagram

Spears shared some more family photos on Instagram earlier this month, as she reflected on turning 32.

"32, don't mind if I do….🙃," she captioned the photo set, which included a sweet soccer-field shot of her and her two daughters. "Thanks so much for the overwhelming amount of love I felt for my birthday🤍l love y'all."

