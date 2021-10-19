Jamie Lynn Spears shared photos of daughter Maddie before she left for her first homecoming dance, including several family snaps and pictures with her date

Jamie Lynn Spears 'Can't Believe' Daughter Maddie, 13, Is Going to Her First Dance: Photos

Jamie Lynn Spears is celebrating with daughter Maddie Briann as she reaches a major milestone.

On Monday, the Zoey 101 alum, shared a series of photos of her 13-year-old daughter getting ready to attend her first dance. The actress included several family photos in her post, featuring husband Jamie Watson, their 3-year-old daughter Ivey Joan and mother, Lynne.

Spears also captured a few shots of Maddie, whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge, posing with her date to the homecoming dance.

"HOCO 2021🤍don't worry, I also can't believe my baby's growing up and going to her first dance and doing all the things that make time zoom by and stand still all at the same time 😭," Spears writes.

Left: Credit: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram Center: Credit: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram Right: Credit: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

For the special occasion, Maddie wore a neon green bodycon dress with a matching blazer, corsage and silver sparkly heels. Her date matched her outfit with a bright-colored bowtie and boutonniere.

Spears recently commemorated another milestone of Maddie's earlier this month when the teenager got braces for the first time.

"Guess who added some new metal to her grill??? ⛓🔩," Spears wrote alongside photos of her daughter's teeth.