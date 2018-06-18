Slime Partners! Jamie Lynn Spears Teams Up with Daughter Maddie for the Return of Double Dare

Jamie Lynn Spears and Maddie Briann are taking the physical challenge!

The singer and former Nickelodeon star teamed up with her older daughter, 10 on Tuesday, to compete in the network’s revival of Double Dare, one of its most popular game shows of the 1990s.

Hosted by Liza Koshy (with commentary by original host Marc Summers!), the series sees contestants battle it out in a test of wits, strategy and athleticism — complete with a healthy dose of slime.

“I loved this iconic show growing up, and I knew it­ would be so special for Maddie and I to do together, so I was thrilled to say yes when I was asked to play!” Spears, 27, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the duo’s memorable, messy experience on set.

Image zoom Credit: Lisa Rose/Nickelodeon

Jamie Lynn Spears and daughter Maddie on Double Dare

Image zoom Credit: Lisa Rose/Nickelodeon

Jamie Lynn Spears on Double Dare

While it’s unknown whether Spears and Maddie’s red team came out on top, from the exclusive photos shared with PEOPLE, it looks like they had a great chance!

The duo look eager to answer questions (or double dare their opponents!) — and are clearly having the time of their life during the physical challenges, with Spears having no reservations about sticking her full face into a whipped-cream-laden pie.

Image zoom Credit: Lisa Rose/Nickelodeon

Jamie Lynn Spears and daughter Maddie on Double Dare

Image zoom Credit: Lisa Rose/Nickelodeon

Jamie Lynn Spears and daughter Maddie on Double Dare

It’s no surprise Spears was a natural fit for the show, as the new mom of two is highly skilled at multitasking and thinking on her feet.

“I sat in the car at the ballpark and breastfed. I was like, ‘If one of Maddie’s friends sees me, she’s gonna be so livid,’ ” Spears — who welcomed her second child, daughter Ivey Joan, on April 11 — told PEOPLE in May of nursing her newborn at Maddie’s softball game. “You gotta do what you gotta do!”