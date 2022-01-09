Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Photo of Daughter Ivey's Foot Injury: 'Only Has One Mode, and It's Full Throttle'

Ivey Joan Watson, 3, just went "full throttle" — a speed that landed her right in a foot brace

Ivey Joan Watson is on the mend after apparently suffering a foot injury.

The 3-year-old daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears and Jamie Watson went "full throttle" — a speed that landed her right in a foot brace.

On Saturday, the 30-year-old mother of two shared a trio of photos of Ivey on Instagram, showcasing the aftermath of her daughter's injury.

With Ivey dressed in a fluffy pink tutu and a pink and white tie dye sweatshirt, Spears captioned the post: "Don't let the pink tutu fool you she only has one mode, and it's full throttle."

In the first shot, Ivey is shown from the abdomen down sporting a foot brace, along with a band-aid on her right knee. The second and third snaps in the array show the tot sticking her tongue out, though Spears strategically placed a green baseball cap sticker over her eyes.

Meanwhile, Spears is gearing up for the release of her memoir Things I Should Have Said, out on Jan. 18.

In November, PEOPLE got an exclusive first-look, and the actress finally reveals both the internal and external struggles she faced in 2007, when she became pregnant with her older daughter Maddie — whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge — at just 16 years old.

Spears announced the book in October and said at the time she started writing it shortly after her 13-year-old daughter Maddie's near-fatal ATV accident in 2017.

"I felt a strong conviction to share my story, but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way," Spears wrote on Instagram.