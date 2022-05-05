Jamie Lynn Spears Celebrates Daughter Maddie's Academic and Athletic Accomplishments: 'So Proud'

Jamie Lynn Spears celebrated daughter Maddie, 13, for being a "4 sport athlete who also kept a 4.0 GPA all year" in an Instagram post on Wednesday

Jamie Lynn Spears is one proud mama!

The actress and singer, 31, celebrated her daughter Maddie's academic and athletic accomplishments in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Sharing a selection of photos and a video of her 13-year-old at a school function, Spears captioned her post: "Sorryyyy, but I have to do a quick proud parent post for my 4 sport athlete who also kept a 4.0 GPA all year🏃🏼‍♀️👩🏼‍🏫🏅."

"So proud of her work ethic as an athlete and as a student👏🏻," Spears, who is also mom to daughter Ivey Joan with husband Jamie Watson, continued. (The Zoey 101 alum shares Maddie with ex Casey Aldridge.)

Spears then included a side note about her young daughter's height, adding: "I wore my tall platform Ugg's, and she was still taller then me😢🤦🏼‍♀️."

Other images featured within the post show Maddie posing with her younger sister, as she was joined by other family members, including grandma Lynne Spears, in one other snapshot.

Jamie Lynn Spears Celebrates Daughter Maddie Credit: Jamie Lynn Spears Instagram

Spears' recent Instagram post came about after the star marked her daughter's five-year "miracle anniversary" after a near-fatal ATV accident in 2017 earlier this year. The day also marked the return of Spears' Netflix series Sweet Magnolias for its season two premiere.

"SWEET MAGNOLIAS going to #1 so fast was a real life dream coming true," Spears began the caption of her post in February. "But I must say, I do not think it's a coincidence that today is also, the 5 year 'miracle anniversary' of our sweet Maddie's tragic accident."

Sharing a photograph of Maddie in a hospital bed at the time, as well as other shots including an excerpt from her memoir, Spears continued, "Maybe, it's just a little reminder to remain faithful through the good times and the bad times."

Back in February 2017, Spears and Maddie, then 8, were at Watson's parents' house when the young girl went for a ride on her ATV. Somehow, the ATV ended up submerged in a pond on the property, with Maddie strapped into it. Miraculously, Maddie suffered no brain damage and survived.

Spears previously opened up to PEOPLE about Maddie's near-fatal accident while promoting her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, earlier this year.

In her book, Spears offers a chilling account of the harrowing ordeal and Maddie's unbelievable recovery. It had previously taken Spears nearly five years to open up about the distressing day and its aftermath.

"I really just was introspective," Spears told PEOPLE. "I was writing music, writing my story, figuring out how I wanted to tell that story specifically, and was like, 'Well, it needs context: I got to tell this, too, I got to tell this, too.' Over the years, it turned into my whole life story."